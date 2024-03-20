from the mux-demux dept.
Optical multiplexing and demultiplexing utilizing the intrinsic physical properties of light has played a crucial role in high-capacity data storage and high-speed communications.
[...] A research team led by Prof. Dr. Zhang Wenfu from Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics (XIOPM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed a method for AM multiplexing and demultiplexing based on a dielectric metasurface. Employing the off-axis technique and spin photonic Hall effect, the orbital angular momentum (OAM) and spin angular momentum (SAM) multiplexing and demultiplexing can be achieved. The result was published in Advanced Optical Materials.
The OAM multiplexing and demultiplexing is via the off-axis technique and the SAM multiplexing and demultiplexing is based on the based on photonic spin Hall Effect in the anisotropic medium, which are integrated on a single-layer metasurface.
Moreover, the function of focusing for the output light has been integrated on the demultiplexer directly, which effectively improves the compactness of the system.
The proposed metadevice for AM multiplexing and demultiplexing shows a great potential for high-efficiency and high-capacity optical communication and can be integrated with other miniature system.
More information: Siqi Li et al. Efficient Optical Angular Momentum Manipulation for Compact Multiplexing and Demultiplexing Using a Dielectric Metasurface, Advanced Optical Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adom.201901666
(Score: 2) by EETech1 on Tuesday March 24, @10:31AM (6 children)
I'm gonna need a few weeks alone to figure out what that said..
Damn
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday March 24, @10:45AM (1 child)
He said that since you send photons around with fiber, you might also make them spin a bit so to convey even more porn... er information.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 24, @10:50AM
The bandwidth gain will be used to broadcast Winnie the P... errrr... the Supreme Leader in very high definition.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 24, @10:46AM (2 children)
It said:
I.e. the Chinese are juggling with COVID19, building 2 hospitals in a week, and do this without losing their balls in technological research.
Meanwhile, the American researchers "work" from home - very likely on their grant applications; against the 2024 budget, no less, they just don't know it yet.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 24, @11:16AM (1 child)
Publication History
Version of Record online:
19 February 2020
Manuscript revised:
18 January 2020
Manuscript received:
07 October 2019
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 24, @11:33AM
SARS-CoV-2 outbreak - Dec 2019. So at least the revision and publication were done during the outbreak.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Tuesday March 24, @10:53AM
Agreed, it's lines like this that convince me I really do live in the future:
