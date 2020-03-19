from the pride-goeth-before-a-fall dept.
A group of young adults held a coronavirus party in Kentucky to defy orders to socially distance. Now one of them has coronavirus:
At least one person in Kentucky is infected after taking part at a "coronavirus party" with a group of young adults [...]
The partygoers intentionally got together "thinking they were invincible" and purposely defying state guidance to practice social distancing, [...]
[...] the virus seems to be affecting young people in the United States more than it has in China. A report released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are between the ages of 20 and 44.
[...] "So far the demography definitely seems to be very different in the United States versus in other countries that saw this hit earlier,"
[...] In New York state, more than half of coronavirus cases -- 53% -- have been among young people between the ages of 18 and 49
From MSN:
Kentucky coronavirus party with group of young adults has left at least one person infected:
At least one person in Kentucky is infected after taking part at a "coronavirus party" with a group of young adults [...] The partygoers intentionally got together "thinking they were invincible" and purposely defying state guidance to practice social distancing [...] "This is one that makes me mad," the governor said. "We have to be much better than that."
And...From Slate:
A group of Kentucky partygoers recently attended a "coronavirus party." The event, which appears to be a pandemic-themed soiree, as you might imagine, was not a civic-minded effort to promote social distancing practices and best hand-washing practices, but a slap in the face to everyone else's collective efforts to not kill our parents and grandparents. The party mocked the virus, and the coronavirus gods were angry. One of the twentysomething attendees of the ill-advised gathering in the midst of a national emergency tested positive for the virus Tuesday.
Maybe I'm too old to get it, but it seems to me somewhat unwise to do this.