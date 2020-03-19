At least one person in Kentucky is infected after taking part at a "coronavirus party" with a group of young adults [...]

The partygoers intentionally got together "thinking they were invincible" and purposely defying state guidance to practice social distancing, [...]

[...] the virus seems to be affecting young people in the United States more than it has in China. A report released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are between the ages of 20 and 44.

[...] "So far the demography definitely seems to be very different in the United States versus in other countries that saw this hit earlier,"

[...] In New York state, more than half of coronavirus cases -- 53% -- have been among young people between the ages of 18 and 49