See NASA's Hot, New Moon Lander Thruster Glow-Up During Testing

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday March 26, @04:25PM
Thrusters are the unsung heroes of the engine world. They make the small adjustments that help orient a spacecraft. NASA is testing out some next-gen thrusters for its future lunar landers, and they are glowing. 

NASA and Frontier Aerospace, which is developing the thrusters, put two prototypes through 60 hot-fire tests in a vacuum chamber in March. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted an animated GIF on Wednesday of one of the prototypes glowing during a test. It looks like the world's most awesome night light.

We’re developing next-gen thrusters to be used on @Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander. The vacuum chamber hot-fire tests of a thruster prototype were the first in a series of tests to ready this lightweight, cost-saving technology for space: https://t.co/0gYfRzJC3K pic.twitter.com/Nud3Qq2Vum

The thrusters, which are part of the agency's Thruster for the Advancement of Low-temperature Operation in Space (TALOS) project, use a propellant called MON-25, which should work well in the extremely low temperatures in space. NASA said it will make spacecraft systems smaller, lighter and less expensive. 

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Thursday March 26, @04:33PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday March 26, @04:33PM (#975962) Journal

    Cheap and defective. Barely functions when new.

    Is 'robust' no longer in the vernacular?

