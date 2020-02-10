Stories
Chinese Digital Spying is Becoming More Aggressive, Researchers Say

posted by janrinok on Friday March 27, @05:24AM
Chinese digital spying is becoming more aggressive, researchers say:

FireEye, a US cybersecurity firm, says that it has seen a concerning spike in activity from what appears to be a Chinese hacking group called APT41. The attacks are being deployed against companies in the US, Canada, the UK and several other counties, which is atypical of Chinese hackers' typical strategy of focusing on a few particular targets. According to FireEye's report, the group is exploiting software flaws in applications and hardware developed by Cisco, Citrix and others to gain access to target companies' networks and download files via FTP, among other strategies. According to the firm, the attacks began on January 20th, dipped during the Chinese New Year celebrations and COVID-19 quarantine measures and are now back at full scale, affecting 75 of FireEye's customers.

[...] Chinese government contractors carrying out cyber attacks is nothing new, but the scope of these current initiatives is concerning. Companies in about 20 countries are being targeted, and APT41 is carrying out subsequent attacks frequently: "This activity is one of the most widespread campaigns we have seen from China-nexus espionage actors in recent years," says FireEye. "This new activity from this group shows how resourceful and how quickly they can leverage newly disclosed vulnerabilities to their advantage." Whether the attackers are purposely taking advantage of a reduced cybersecurity workforce during the coronavirus pandemic or the timing is just a coincidence remains to be determined.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @06:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @06:30AM (#976222)

    China would never do that, they are not only law abiding, but with the highest respect for everyone one.

    /s (just in case you s-meter is broken)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 27, @06:47AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 27, @06:47AM (#976223) Homepage Journal

    Of course, we, the Five Eyes and company, don't spy on anyone. We're a bunch of innocent children, and it's just those evil Chinese spying on people. And, oh yeah, Russians!! Don't forget the Russians!

    --
    Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.
