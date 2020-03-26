Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Sharp Gobbles NEC as Japan's Display Giants Team Up to Take on Europe and North America

posted by janrinok on Friday March 27, @07:14AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the bring-it-on dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Sharp will acquire two-thirds of NEC Display Solutions (NDS) and form a joint venture to take the two companies' products to market.

NDS makes LCD displays, professional projectors, and digital cinema products and solutions. The company has a sales of 63.2 billion yen ($571m) but has struggled in recent years as margins for displays have shrunk amid growing competition.

Sharp makes sensors and camera modules, as well as some panels for Apple's iPhones. The Osaka-based firm was bought by Foxconn owner, Honn Hai, in 2016 for $3.8bn after years of heavy losses.

In a trading update, Sharp said it was acquiring NEC's display business due to its strength in the European and North American markets. Sharp reckons that the combined business will benefit from scale and cross-selling, which will help its 5G-capable 8K screens find more buyers.

"This joint venture between Sharp and NEC Display Solutions will bring even greater value and benefits to customers and partners by extending our state-of-the-art product portfolios together with a range of professional service offerings," said president of NDS, Hisatsugu Nakatani.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  Chinese Digital Spying is Becoming More Aggressive, Researchers Say
Sharp Gobbles NEC as Japan's Display Giants Team Up to Take on Europe and North America | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @07:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @07:41AM (#976225)

    I guess that means TVs, but they should have nothing to do with each other.

(1)