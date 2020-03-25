Stories
An Enterprise SSD Flaw Will Brick Hardware after Exactly 40,000 Hours

posted by janrinok on Friday March 27, @09:03AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the you-don't-always-get-what-you-pay-for dept.
An enterprise SSD flaw will brick hardware after exactly 40,000 hours:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has warned that certain SSD drives could fail catastrophically if buyers don't take action soon. Due to a firmware bug, the products in question will be bricked exactly 40,000 hours (four years, 206 days and 16 hours) after the SSD has entered service. "After the SSD failure occurs, neither the SSD nor the data can be recovered," the company warned in a customer service bulletin.

[...] The drives in question are 800GB and 1.6TB SAS models and storage products listed in the service bulletin here. It applies to any products with HPD7 or earlier firmware. HPE also includes instructions on how to update the firmware and check the total time on the drive to best plan an upgrade. According to HPE, the drives could start failing as early as October this year.

  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Friday March 27, @09:35AM (1 child)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Friday March 27, @09:35AM (#976238)

    Wow, "good job" HP.
    Because of the way servers are ordered by the pallet/rack, that would mean companies that rely on these will all face massive upgrade maintenance events, replacement efforts, or simultaneous clustered failures.
    This is one of those "all hands on deck" type problems that sysadmins working in "the cloud" have to deal with all the time. The better they handle it, the less you hear about it. What a huge breach of what people had left in faith in HP. This makes it pretty clear they have planned on your drives to fail if you buy from them.

    • (Score: 2) by Chocolate on Friday March 27, @09:52AM

      by Chocolate (8044) on Friday March 27, @09:52AM (#976239) Journal

      At least they told people about it now. No doubt their test devices are dying one by one.

      Bit-choco-coin anyone?
