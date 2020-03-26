from the gonna-need-a-bigger-freezer dept.
Foods you can freeze besides meat and produce:
A freezer can be a highly useful appliance in your kitchen. You probably already use it to store staples such as frozen veggies and ground beef. However, you may have wondered about other items, especially if you're stocking up to shelter at home to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. Can you freeze milk, for instance? What about eggs and cheese?
As you'll see, there are several dry and refrigerated pantry items you can freeze too.
[...] All foods will last indefinitely in a frozen state. However, the food is only as fresh as the state it was in prior to freezing. Once it defrosts, it must be used as soon as possible. In general, frozen food will keep for three months in a standard home freezer. The FDA has specific recommendations for the shelf life for foods, but if you aren't using your frozen goods within three months, you're probably buying too much.
[...] According to the USDA, you can freeze almost any food. However, some foods don't freeze well; apples and pears will turn mushy when defrosted, cream sauces will separate and raw tomatoes will never be the same (but you can still put them in sauces).
Fortunately, there are many foods that freeze and defrost beautifully. So, go ahead and stock up on these 10 pantry staples you can freeze:
There are caveats and cautions listed with several of these items, so be sure to read the source article for details before proceeding! The items listed are:
- Milk
- Eggs
- Cheese
- Butter
- Bread
- Flour
- Chocolate
- Fresh herbs
- Cooked rice and pasta
- Nuts
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @03:06PM
https://food.unl.edu/freezing-onions [unl.edu]
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 27, @03:12PM
On Good Eats, Alton Brown showed a way to get better results on freezing fruit and vegetables. Put a sheet pan in the freezer and get it good and cold. Then arrange the washed and cut items on it so they are not touching. Put sheet tray in freezer until everything is solid. Then transfer into a plastic bag. (quickly, so it doesn't melt)
It won't be as good as the flash-freezing that commercial food companies do, but you will get decent results on a lot of things.
Whether or not you need to blanch them depends on the item.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday March 27, @03:42PM (1 child)
As noted you can freeze everything, it's just a matter of temperature. That said not all things turn out so good when defrosted. They are usually still eatable they might not just look, and taste, so good after their structure has exploded.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @03:46PM
In the time of Corona, you make do.
I just ate some 10 year old frozen spinach in a curry and it was fine.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Friday March 27, @03:49PM
When freezing milk and other liguids (soups, etc) remember to leave enough space in the container for the expansion.
Those plastic gallons of milk, we commonly get at US grocery stores, will explode in a freezer ...you are better off using a little and remove the cap and let freeze before replacing the cap.