from the its-not-dead-its-just-resting dept.
10 Most(ly dead) Influential Programming Languages:
The other day I read 20 most significant programming languages in history, a "preposterous table I just made up." He certainly got preposterous right: he lists Go as "most significant" but not ALGOL, Smalltalk, or ML. He also leaves off Pascal because it's "mostly dead". Preposterous! That defeats the whole point of what "significant in history" means.
So let's talk about some "mostly dead" languages and why they matter so much.
Disclaimer: Yeah not all of these are dead and not all of these are forgotten. Like most people have heard of Smalltalk, right? Also there's probably like a billion mistakes in this, because when you're doing a survey of 60 years of computing history you're gonna get some things wrong. Feel free to yell at me if you see anything!
Disclaimer 2: Yeah I know some of these are "first to invent" and others are "first to popularize". History is complicated!
<no-sarcasm>
If there were one perfect language we would all be using it already.
</no-sarcasm>
Recently:
(2020-03-11) Top 7 Dying Programming Languages to Avoid Studying in 2019-2020
Related Stories
Ilya Dudkin at Skywell Software has a story
Top 7 Dying Programming Languages to Avoid Studying in 2019 –2020.
Each language gets a paragraph's treatment as to why he thinks these languages are dead or dying. Those languages are:
- Visual Basic
- Objective-C
- Perl
- COBOL
- CoffeeScript
- Scala
- Lisp
Do you agree with his assessment? Are there any other language(s) you would add to the list?
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday March 27, @06:41PM (2 children)
If you've never heard of MUMPS (I hadn't until just a few years ago) google around and read some stories. I think it's influential as an example of what *not* to do, and how you can get stuck with something awful because of sunk costs. It would be totally dead, except that it's too hard to kill. COBOL is a lot like that, but I'm given to understand that COBOL is quite sane compared to MUMPS.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 27, @06:56PM
Very [wikipedia.org] Interesting. [uni.edu]
Interesting that a GPL version is available.
I didn't know that BASIC (once my favorite language) and MUMPS shared a common ancestor: JOSS.
Glad its not contagious. (but isn't the GPL a viral license?)
March is national procrastination week! Time is running out! PROCRASTINATE NOW! DON'T PUT IT OFF UNTIL LATER!
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday March 27, @06:59PM
The name suggests that the authors of MUMPS never actually intended it to be used. I mean, what would be a more effective way to signal “stay away” than naming your language after an infectious disease? On the other hand, maybe they hoped it would go viral with that name.
Someone should invent a bad programming language and name it CORONA. :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.