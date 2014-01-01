from the buffers-work-up-to-a-point-and-then-all-hell-breaks-loose dept.
How stable is deep ocean circulation in warmer climate? Altered circulation might have cooled northern areas of North America and Europe
If circulation of deep waters in the Atlantic stops or slows due to climate change, it could cause cooling in northern North America and Europe – a scenario that has occurred during past cold glacial periods.
Now, a Rutgers coauthored study suggests that short-term disruptions of deep ocean circulation [also] occurred during warm interglacial periods in the last 450,000 years, and may happen again.
Ironically, melting of the polar ice sheet in the Arctic region in a warmer world, resulting in more fresh water entering the ocean and altering circulation, might have caused previous coolings.
[...] The study, published in the journal Science and led by scientists at the University of Bergen in Norway, follows a 2014 study on the same topic.
"These findings suggest that our climate system, which depends greatly on deep ocean circulation, is critically poised near a tipping point for abrupt disruptions," said coauthor Yair Rosenthal, a distinguished professor in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences and Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. "Although the disruptions in circulation and possible coolings may be relatively short-lived – lasting maybe a century or more – the consequences might be large."
The warm North Atlantic Current -- the northernmost part of the Gulf Stream -- flows into the Greenland Sea. It becomes progressively colder and saltier due to heat loss to the air, eventually sinking and forming the North Atlantic Deep Water formation -- a mass of deep, cold water that flows southward. Melting of the polar ice sheet in the Arctic region would result in more fresh water entering the ocean and disrupting that circulation pattern, potentially causing cooling in northern areas of Europe and North America.
[...] The latest study covers three other warm interglacial periods within the past 450,000 years. During all of them, regardless of the degree of global warming, the scientists found similar century-long disruptions of the North Atlantic Deep Water formation. And they found that such disruptions are more easily achieved than once believed and took place in climate conditions similar to those we may soon face with global warming.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 27, @11:59PM (5 children)
Global warming, global cooling... just pick one thing to panic about and stick with it.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday March 28, @12:07AM (3 children)
I was waiting for some idiot to say this. First post? No surprise there. Let me break this down for you: *global warming and localized cooling can co-exist.* This is not difficult. Why is this so? Because the increased heat need not be spread uniformly. The overall energy balance--and therefore temperature--of the planet will still be higher.
These deep currents have been analogized to conveyor belts carrying parcels of heat, which is one of those lies-to-children that works well enough for our purposes. Shut them down, and the "heat parcels" just stay where they are, in the tropics. Which, by the way, could mean even frickin' *worse* hurricanes on top of everything else, given that those are a function of sea surface temperatures.
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:29AM (2 children)
Yikes! Better get Chief Gordon to flash the Grump Signal so we can get St Greta working on this ASAP.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday March 28, @12:31AM (1 child)
You aren't fit to breathe the same air as that girl.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:35AM
You're right - but we allow her to breathe it anyway, just because we are nice, tolerant people.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:22AM
Global average temperatures are increasing. The observations show this very clearly.
We know that the rate of temperature changes aren't the same everywhere. Observations clearly demonstrate that polar regions, especially the Arctic, are warming much faster than the rest of the planet. The observations clearly demonstrate that there isn't a single rate of global temperature increase, but that there are significant regional variations.
It is outright disingenuous to deny global warming on the basis that a few regions may experience cooling while the planet warms significantly overall. But you knew that already, just from looking at the observations.
Science denial is science denial, and it's dangerous. Whether we're talking about lifting social distancing guidelines before COVID-19 infections have peaked, claiming that vaccines cause autism despite significant evidence to the contrary, or denying that human activities are causing global warming, people who deny science are a menace to society and will harm all of us.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Captival on Saturday March 28, @12:02AM (1 child)
Another significant climate event that all the models didn't account for but you have to believe them anyways. We'll just adjust the past downward even more to make the present look worse.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:16AM
Temperature records from a few centuries ago are incomplete and less accurate just because of very limited coverage in observations and instrumentation. A lot of the estimates of temperature over the past few thousand years are actually based on climate proxies [wikipedia.org].
As for your comment about the models, that is bullshit. Climate models have many components, not just an atmospheric model. The atmosphere model is coupled with a hydrosphere model (liquid water), a model of the cryosphere (ice cover), a lithosphere model (land), and a biosphere model (vegetation). All of these models are coupled together to simulate climate. Models of the deep ocean have been run for quite some time, but are being refined as better observations of the deep oceans become available.
And many climate models have predicted a regional cooling in the North Atlantic as global temperatures increase. These predictions were made by much older models, not just new ones. This isn't a particularly new idea, we're just understanding the processes better. So to claim that this a new concept that the models haven't accounted for is outright fake news.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:06AM
Temperatures might go up, temperatures might go down, depends where you live...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:07AM (1 child)
The idea of a shutdown or a slowing of the thermohaline circulation [wikipedia.org] due to global warming isn't a new idea at all. In the atmosphere, circulations are driven primarily by temperature gradients, which lead to pressure gradients, which are responsible for driving the wind. Although the ocean is similar in that it involves the circulation of a fluid, water instead of air, the ocean is a bit more complex because density differences arise due to variations in both temperature and salinity. The differences in density are what ultimately drives the ocean circulations, just like pressure drives the wind in the atmosphere.
This has far reaching consequences, as the same mechanism is expected to lower the amplitude of the El-Nino Southern Oscillation [ametsoc.org], leading to weaker El Ninos and La Ninas, if not shutting off the oscillation altogether. That's in the equatorial central Pacific, and the effects will be global.
Because a lot of the global heat transport on Earth actually occurs in the oceans rather than in the atmosphere, slowing the currents could lead to very rapid changes in the climate, far greater than what would be accomplished just by changes in the atmospheric circulation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @12:42AM
This has happened before, many times. The earth heats up, the earth cools down, the earth redistributes it's heat based on rules that mankind poorly understands. Over and over, it happens again and again. But, this time is totally different because - we don't like it? It's like - some of you think that we now live in the best of all possible worlds, and you hate to think that anything might change.
Get used to it. The only thing that doesn't change, is that everything is always changing.