Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

School Quits Video Calls After Naked Man ‘Guessed’ the Meeting Link

posted by janrinok on Saturday March 28, @04:38AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the prick dept.
Security News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for AndyTheAbsurd:

School quits video calls after naked man 'guessed' the meeting link – TechCrunch:

A school in Norway has stopped using popular video conferencing service Whereby after a naked man apparently "guessed" the link to a video lesson.

According to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, the man exposed himself in front of several young children over the video call. The theory, according to the report, is that the man guessed the meeting ID and joined the video call.

One expert quoted in the story said some are "looking" for links.

Last year security researchers told TechCrunch that malicious users could access and listen in to Zoom and Webex video meetings by cycling through different permutations of meeting IDs in bulk. The researchers said the flaw worked because many meetings were not protected by a passcode.

Original Submission


«  Amazon Says It Unintentionally Hid Some Competitors’ Faster Delivery Options
School Quits Video Calls After Naked Man ‘Guessed’ the Meeting Link | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday March 28, @05:31AM

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 28, @05:31AM (#976567) Journal

    Just stop, Runaway!

    --
    ~tell aristarchus |As if I did not already know the racist submission standards that keep out stories on the Alt-right.
(1)