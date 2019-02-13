from the what-about-boeing dept.
SpaceX has won a big NASA contract to fly cargo to the Moon
"This is another critical piece of our plan to return to the Moon sustainably."
[...] Last summer, NASA put out a call for companies who would be willing to deliver cargo to a proposed station in orbit around the Moon, called the Lunar Gateway. On Friday, NASA announced that the first award under this "Gateway Logistics" contract would go to SpaceX.
The company has proposed using its Falcon Heavy rocket to deliver a modified version of its Dragon spacecraft, called Dragon XL, to the Lunar Gateway. After delivering cargo, experiments and other supplies, the spacecraft would be required to remain docked at the Gateway for a year before "autonomous" disposal.
"This contract award is another critical piece of our plan to return to the Moon sustainably," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a news release. "The Gateway is the cornerstone of the long-term Artemis architecture, and this deep space commercial cargo capability integrates yet another American industry partner into our plans for human exploration at the Moon in preparation for a future mission to Mars."
SpaceX's most powerful rocket will send NASA cargo to the moon's orbit to supply astronauts:
I thought SLS was going to return us to the moon.
The station should be in an earth-moon orbit.
https://www.nasaspaceflight.com/2020/03/dragon-xl-nasa-spacex-lunar-gateway-supply-contract/ [nasaspaceflight.com]
5 metric tons to TLI/lunar orbit seems low, and may be too low for some Lunar Gateway [wikipedia.org] modules that could be in the 8-10 ton range, such as the Power and Propulsion Element. But that number is almost certainly for a reusable mode Falcon Heavy with 3 landed boosters. They can launch more in expendable mode and still get the module to lunar orbit cheaper than competitors.
If Dragon XL can offer more volume/width than the normal payload fairing, that could be useful for some Air Force launches.
If the station were in earth-moon orbit, all the boosters could be returned to earth for reuse, along with a bunch of moon rocks, and the station itself can be expanded piecemeal while in service.
Doesn't seem like that's ever going to happen though.
