This post lays out the different stages of openness in Open Source Software (OSS) and the benefits and costs of each.
[...] Is Linux as open as TensorFlow? How about my personal project? Is that the same? [ . . . . ]
To help give depth to this topic, this post structures opening software into a sequence of stages of openness.
- Publicly visible source code: We uploaded our code to GitHub
- Licensed for reuse: And let people use it for free
- Accepting contributions: And if they submit a patch, we'll take the time to look at it, and work with them to merge it in
- Open development: And when we work we'll make sure that all of our communication happens in the open as well, so that others can see what we're doing and why
- Open decision making: And that communication will be open to the public, so that everyone can weigh in, vote, and determine what happens to the project
- Multi-institution engagement: So much so that no single institution or individual has control over the project
- Retirement: So now we can retire, and know that the software will live on forever
To be clear, I'm not advocating that going deeper into this hierarchy is a good thing. Often it's more productive to stop somewhere around 3 to 5 [ . . . ]
What about code written merely to solve one person's problem or to amuse themself?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @06:50PM (1 child)
4: open-closed development: we take your items and resell at 2k per server for 'support'.
5: open-closed part 2 the revenge: We also have items we make but only sell. You need them to use the open stuff correctly.
I have seen that one a few times now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @06:56PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @06:57PM
And how to keep away those advocating it going deeper into the... hierarchy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @06:59PM (1 child)
X + 0) Backlog of bugs hits ten thousand.
X + 1) Number of "Won't fix" bugs hits one thousand.
X + 2) A number of years pass and, though the software is still full of the unsolved bugs, fads and novelty features creep and abound.
X + 3) Project stalls horribly due to fights and loss of interest / real life changes.
X + 4) People still promote a dead piece of software. Although it was already dead.
How many "big ones" do you know in a equivalent situation? Allow me to start: Fucking LIBRE OFFICE. Damn, my wife took an IT course a few weeks ago and they had to use Writer to make SIMPLE documents, but not as simple as just a few sentences. Tables, marks, etc. I have never seen Libre Office (6.4, by the way) crash SO FUCKING MUCH and work so HORRIBLY BAD.
My wife works as a teacher and looks like they are going to get new computers. After the experience they are thinking about just paying Microsoft and getting fucking Microsoft Word.
We have reached a stage where it's not that people pay for Microsoft Office because they don't anything else, no. Nowadays people actually pay so as to not to have to endure the pain of using Libre Office! Fuck you lamers.
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Saturday March 28, @07:10PM
Closing because CAN'T REPLICATE: PEBKAC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @07:07PM
5. Bully cishet white male developers until they are forced out of the project.
6. Take over the project.
7. Destroy the project.
8. Move on to the next project.