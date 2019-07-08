from the can't-hurt-to-be-more-secure dept.
Now that everyone's using Zoom, here are some privacy risks you need to watch out for:
Now that you've finished choosing your custom Zoom background, mercifully sparing your fellow workers-from-home the sight of a growing pile of gym socks behind your desk, you might think you've got a handle on the conference call software du jour. Unfortunately, there are a few other data security considerations to make if you want to hide your dirty laundry.
Privacy experts have previously expressed concerns about Zoom: In 2019, the video-conferencing software experienced both a webcam hacking scandal, and a bug that allowed snooping users to potentially join video meetings they hadn't been invited to. This month, the Electronic Frontier Foundation cautioned users working from home about the software's onboard privacy features.
[...]Here are some of the privacy vulnerabilities in Zoom that you should watch out for while working remotely.
[...] Tattle-Tale
Whether you're using Zoom's desktop client or mobile app, a meeting host can enable a built-in option which alerts them if any attendees go more than 30 seconds without Zoom being in focus on their screen.
[...] Cloud snitching
For paid subscribers, Zoom's cloud recording feature [allows] a host [to] record the meeting along with its text transcription and a text file of any active chats in that meeting, and save it to the cloud where it can later be accessed by other authorized users at your company, including people who may have never attended the meeting in question.
[...] Data Gossip
[...] An analysis by Vice's Motherboard, published Thursday, found the iOS version of the Zoom [...] was telling Facebook whenever you opened the Zoom app, what phone or device you were using, and your phone carrier, location and a unique advertising identifier. Late Friday, Motherboard reported that Zoom had updated its iOS app so the app would stop sending certain data to Facebook.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 28, @11:45PM (1 child)
I don't use your product because I don't work from home. If you've got so much work that you need to bring it home, you should find another job with better work- life balance.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Saturday March 28, @11:51PM
> If you've got so much work that you need to bring it home
Hello, time traveler or alien visitor! Our race is currently experiencing a pandemic, so most of us are quarantined and thus must work from home.
