Version 13.0 of the Unicode Standard is now available, including the core specification, annexes, and data files. This version adds 5,390 characters, for a total of 143,859 characters. These additions include four new scripts, for a total of 154 scripts, as well as 55 new emoji characters.

The new scripts and characters in Version 13.0 add support for modern language groups in Africa, Pakistan, South Asia, and China:

[...] Support for scholarly work was extended worldwide, including:

[...] Popular symbol additions include:

[...] Important chart font updates, including:

[...] Additional support for lesser-used languages and scholarly work was extended, including: