Announcing the Unicode® Standard, Version 13.0

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 29, @01:49AM
martyb writes:

Announcing The Unicode® Standard, Version 13.0:

Version 13.0 of the Unicode Standard is now available, including the core specification, annexes, and data files. This version adds 5,390 characters, for a total of 143,859 characters. These additions include four new scripts, for a total of 154 scripts, as well as 55 new emoji characters.

The new scripts and characters in Version 13.0 add support for modern language groups in Africa, Pakistan, South Asia, and China:

[...] Support for scholarly work was extended worldwide, including:

[...] Popular symbol additions include:

[...] Important chart font updates, including:

[...] Additional support for lesser-used languages and scholarly work was extended, including:

When will the first, all-emoji story or comment appear on SoylentNews? What are people going to do if they use text-only browsers or are visually-impaired?

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Sunday March 29, @01:52AM (1 child)

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 29, @01:52AM (#976801)

    Still no Klingon. Priorities, people!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:43AM (#976810)

      I don't have the email from their list offhand, but they rejected Klingon because it is still under copyright and the rights holders won't release the rights to it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:37AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:37AM (#976808)

    "What are people going to do if they use text-only browsers"

    Is there anything being said here that can't be said in ASCII ?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:39AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:39AM (#976809)

      👍🏻

