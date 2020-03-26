Stories
Blood Plasma From Survivors Will Be Given to Coronavirus Patients

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 29, @01:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the I-vant-to-drink-your-blood dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Blood Plasma From Survivors Will Be Given to Coronavirus Patients:

Can blood from coronavirus survivors help other people fight the illness? Doctors in New York will soon be testing the idea in hospitalized patients who are seriously ill.

Blood from people who have recovered can be a rich source of antibodies, proteins made by the immune system to attack the virus. The part of the blood that contains antibodies, so-called convalescent plasma, has been used for decades to treat infectious diseases, including Ebola and influenza.

"It's kind of difficult scientifically to know how valuable it is in any disease until you try," said Dr. David L. Reich, president and chief operating officer of the Mount Sinai Hospital, which will be using the treatment. "It's not exactly a shot in the dark, but it's not tried and true."

Dr. Reich said it would be tried as a treatment for hospitalized patients who had a moderate form of the disease and had trouble breathing, but not for those who are in advanced stages of the disease.

"The idea is to get to the right patients at the right time," he said. "But it's experimental."

Researchers at Mount Sinai were among the first in the United States to develop a test that can detect antibodies in recovering patients, an essential part of this treatment strategy.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration gave permission for the plasma to be used experimentally on an emergency basis to treat coronavirus patients, and hospitals in New York quickly began asking to participate, said Dr. Bruce Sachais, chief medical officer of the New York Blood Center, which will collect, test and distribute the plasma.

"Our main focus is, how do we implement this quickly to help the hospitals get product to their patients," Dr. Sachais said. "We have blood centers in New England, Delaware and the Midwest, so we can do the same thing in other regions. We're working with other blood centers and hospitals that may collect their own blood and want to do this. We may not be able to collect enough plasma in New York to help the entire country, so we want to share with other centers to help them."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @01:42PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @01:42PM (#976922)

    You can get cooties from other people's blood.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @01:46PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @01:46PM (#976923)

      But it's for our national corona emergency. Common sense and your rights don't matter anymore. If you resist, we must continue to shut the country down.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday March 29, @02:50PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 29, @02:50PM (#976941) Journal
      You can also test for those cooties and remove the few people who have them from the blood/plasma supply like is currently done.

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by J_Darnley on Sunday March 29, @01:58PM

    by J_Darnley (5679) on Sunday March 29, @01:58PM (#976927)

    AIDS AIDS AIDS

    My father. AIDS

    My sister. AIDS

    My uncle and my cousin and her best friend. AIDS AIDS AIDS

    The gays and the straights and the whites and the spades.

    Everyone has AIDS.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:50PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:50PM (#976940)
    Can someone do a proper clinical trial of this treatment? We very badly need some real science to know what treatments are actually going to do any good for those who have been afflicted by COVID-19, and so far, no one has yet performed a proper clinical trial that demonstrates the effectiveness of any treatment. There was a trial done for HCQ but it seems like it's not a very good one [forbetterscience.com] and doesn't actually take us anywhere closer to knowing whether it will actually help, despite what the President of the United States has said.

    • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Sunday March 29, @02:51PM (1 child)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 29, @02:51PM (#976942) Journal

      Can someone do a proper clinical trial of this treatment?

      Sure, we could. But how many years would that take?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @03:09PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @03:09PM (#976945)
        One could conceivably set up a clinical trial in as much time as Dr Raoult's team had, but without committing the same methodological errors. It would definitely NOT take years.
