Powerful Ion Engine Will Be Flying On NASA's Dart Mission To Try And Redirect An Asteroid

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 29, @11:13AM
from the asteroid-dead-ahead dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Despite humanity's current struggle against the novel coronavirus, and despite it taking up most of our attention, other threats still exist. The very real threat of a possible asteroid strike on Earth in the future is taking a backseat for now, but it's still there.

Though an asteroid strike seems kind of ephemeral right now, it's a real threat, and one that—unlike a coronavirus—has the potential to end humanity. Agencies like NASA and the ESA are still working on their plans to protect us from that threat.

NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission is scheduled to launch on July 22, 2021. It's a demonstration mission to study the use of kinetic impact to deflect an asteroid. It'll head for the tiny binary asteroid system called Didymos, (or 65803 Didymos.) This double asteroid system poses no threat to Earth.

[...] The engine comes in two primary components: the thruster and the power processing unit (PPU.) NEXT-C is getting ready for the mission with a series of tests, both performance and environmental. The thruster was put through vibration, thermal vacuum and performance tests before being integrated with its PPU. It was also subjected to simulated spaceflight conditions: the extreme vibration during launch, and the extreme cold of space.

NEXT-C is a powerful engine. It's nothing like a rocket, which requires a massive amount of thrust to lift something away from Earth's gravity. But in terms of ion drives, it's a very powerful unit. It's about three times more powerful than the NSTAR ion drives on NASA's DAWN and Deep Space One spacecraft.

NEXT can produce 6.9 kW thrust power and 236 mN thrust. The engine has produced the highest total impulse of any ion engine: 17 MN·s. It also has a specific impulse, which is a measure of how efficiently it uses propellant, of 4,190 seconds, compared to NSTAR's 3,120.

  by Runaway1956 (2926) on Sunday March 29, @11:32AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) on Sunday March 29, @11:32AM

    You've gone to all the trouble of getting an ion engine out there, to the asteroid you want to move. So - land, gently, reorient the thrusters, and push the asteroid along. Added benefits are, you get to keep all of your telemetry gear in working condition.

    Yeah, I understand, you'll "waste" fuel and reaction mass while matching orbit with the target asteroid. I also understand that the crashy-smashy people will be deprived of a good show. Still - science, right? Put the package filled with instruments on the surface, then play around with the thrust while you take measurements. That's a lot more sciency than a three-second action thriller.

    --
    Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.

