Today, incorporating physical objects into digital design is a way to create a unique aesthetic or a new perspective on a project. For example, to design the icons for Google's Material Design language, designers cut and folded paper prototypes of the icons before translating them into digital pixels. Similarly, the designers behind the opening sequence of Stranger Things rigged up a manual light-based stencil system to capture the grainy, organic vibe of the credits.
It's easy to forget that there was a time when every identity design or title sequence was made physically, as a recently unearthed photo that shows the making of the 1962 Office de Radiodiffusion Télévision Française logo reminds us.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 29, @06:58PM
The only logo that I remember from way-back-when is NBC's peacock. I remember that it changed, though I can't say how many times. A half-arsed search of Youtube shows their embarrassing commercials from 1979 - which I don't recall because I was overseas. Anyway, earliest memories of that peacock was grayscale or something like it, which looked alright on black and white televisions. Then a colored peacock that seemed to have the 7 basic colors. I know it changed a couple times after that, but since I'm color blind, I can't really describe it well. But, always, it was a peacock, showing off NBC's ability to broadcast in living color, or some such nonsense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @07:14PM
