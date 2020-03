In November 2019, Denis Pushkarev, maintainer of the popular core-js library, lost an appeal to overturn an 18-month prison sentence imposed for driving his motorcycle into two pedestrians, killing one of them.

As a result, he's expected to be unavailable to update core-js , a situation that has project contributors and other developers concerned about the fate of his code library.

Pushkarev, known as zloirock on GitHub, mentioned the possibility he may end up incarcerated in a thread last May discussing the addition of post-install ads to generate revenue for a project that so many use and so few pay for. He anticipated he may need to pay for legal or medical expenses related to his motorcycle accident.

In that thread, developer Nathan Dobrowolski asked, "If you are in prison, who will maintain [ core-js ] then?"

Pushkarev offered no answer. Since his conviction last October, the need to resolve that question has become more than theoretical.