What Happens When the Maintainer of a JS Library Downloaded 26M Times a Week is Unavailable?

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 29, @08:37PM
from the questionable-dependencies dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

In November 2019, Denis Pushkarev, maintainer of the popular core-js library, lost an appeal to overturn an 18-month prison sentence imposed for driving his motorcycle into two pedestrians, killing one of them.

As a result, he's expected to be unavailable to update core-js, a situation that has project contributors and other developers concerned about the fate of his code library.

Pushkarev, known as zloirock on GitHub, mentioned the possibility he may end up incarcerated in a thread last May discussing the addition of post-install ads to generate revenue for a project that so many use and so few pay for. He anticipated he may need to pay for legal or medical expenses related to his motorcycle accident.

In that thread, developer Nathan Dobrowolski asked, "If you are in prison, who will maintain [core-js] then?"

Pushkarev offered no answer. Since his conviction last October, the need to resolve that question has become more than theoretical.

-- submitted from IRC

So dear soylentil developers, are there any libraries you are depending on that have a single point of failure?

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Sunday March 29, @08:50PM (2 children)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 29, @08:50PM (#977022) Journal

    What Happens When the Maintainer of a JS Library Downloaded 26M Times a Week is Unavailable?

    What's hard to figure out about the problem? Either fork it or wait for the developer to get out of jail. It's not like the code will spoil.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @09:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @09:03PM (#977026)

      Exactly although a JS lib is not exactly a real killer [murderpedia.org] piece of software.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday March 29, @09:14PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday March 29, @09:14PM (#977029)

      It's not like the code will spoil.

      In the craptastic world of Web two-oh, code has a very short shelf life: it needs updating every two hours, whenever a new exploit gets found out - not hard in the huge unnecessary stacks that underpin the internet we know today - and whenever it needs to support the new shiny du jour.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday March 29, @09:09PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday March 29, @09:09PM (#977028)

    I have an Javascript implementation of ReiserFS and I'm struggling.

