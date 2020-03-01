from the what's-in-your-app-catalog? dept.
More than 4,000 Google Play apps silently collect a list of all other installed apps in a data grab that allows developers and advertisers to build detailed profiles of users, a recently published research paper found.
The apps use an Android-provided programming interface that scans a phone for details about all other apps installed on the phone. The app details—which include names, dates they were first installed and most recently updated, and more than three-dozen other categories—are uploaded to remote servers without permission and no notification.
Android’s installed application methods, or IAMs, are application programming interfaces that allow apps to silently interact with other programs on a device. They use two methods to retrieve various kinds of information related to installed apps, neither of which is classified by Google as a sensitive API. The lack of such a designation allows the methods to be used in a way that’s invisible to users.
Not all apps that collect details on other installed apps do so for nefarious purposes. Developers surveyed by the researchers behind the new paper said the collection is the basis for launcher apps, which allow for the customization of the homescreen and provide shortcuts to open other apps. IAMs are also used by VPNs, backup software, notification managers, anti-malware, battery savers, and firewalls.
But the data grab can also be used by advertisers and developers to assemble a detailed profile of users, the researchers reported in their paper, titled Leave my Apps Alone! A Study on how Android Developers Access Installed Apps on User’s Device. They cited previous studies such as this one, which found that a single snapshot of apps installed on a device allowed researchers to predict the user’s gender with an accuracy of around 70 percent. Follow-on findings by the same researchers expanded the demographics that could be deduced to traits such as religion, relationship status, spoken languages, and countries of interest. A study by different researchers said user demographics also included age, race, and income. The research also found that a user’s gender could be predicted with an 82 percent accuracy rate.
“As other privacy-sensitive parts of the Android platform are protected by app permissions, forcing developers to explicitly notify users before attempting access to these parts, [it] begs the question on why IAMs are treated differently,” the researchers, from the University of L’Aquila in Italy, Vrije University in Amsterdam, and ETH in Zurich, wrote in the latest paper. “Indeed, the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), generally regarded as the forefront in privacy regulations, considers ‘online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools, and protocols’ [...] as personal data, for all purposes and means.”
[...] As noted earlier, there are legitimate reasons for apps to collect details of other installed apps. But there’s also reason for concern. This latest research only reinforces the advice I’ve long given that Android apps should be installed sparingly and only when they provide a clear benefit. It also helps to favor fee-based apps over free ones, since the latter category is more likely to depend on advertisements for revenue. Open source apps are also shown to collect less app data, but they also require users to allow installations from third-party marketplaces.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 30, @12:02AM (1 child)
OK, so precious few people actually look at TOS, licenses, privacy disclosures, etc etc ad nauseum. And, even fewer people have any meaningful training, to understand all that nonsense. And, not everyone is as paranoid as a paranoid nerd.
Still, no one even bothers to look anything up on the internet? No one is the least bit suspicious?
On the way to work, I hear an ad on the radio for "Feinds - that's Friends without the R". It's the most downloaded game, blah blah blah, FREE! So, the game is free, but they're making enough money to run radio ads for it? Something smells suspicious here. Who wants to bet this game isn't a data mining tool? And, (according to the ad, anyway) it's the most downloaded game.
NO ONE IS SUSPICOUS?!?!
I'm sorry people, but if you've installed Fiends, you are deserving of being mined.
(Score: 2) by broggyr on Monday March 30, @12:04AM
Microtransactions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 30, @12:02AM
Weren't we told that app stores would be a benefit for the user by ensuring that the applications downloaded were safe?
It seems that a week doesn't go by without another story of either wide-spread abuse by applications on official app stores, and/or some particularly egregious bad behavior by one or a few apps.
Seems the only fix is to use the *nix package model. All applications in app stores are built by the owner of the app store after auditing the source.
While, I don't know how to motivate Apple/Google to do a better job, at least it would be easier to do a more thorough job.