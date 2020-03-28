Stories
FDA Authorizes Abbott Labs' Portable, 5-Minute Coronavirus Test

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 30, @02:40AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the faster-testing dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization to Illinois-based medical device maker Abbott Labs on Friday for a coronavirus test that delivers positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes, the company said.

The company expects the tests to be available next week and expects to ramp up manufacturing to deliver 50,000 tests per day.

"I am pleased that the FDA authorized Abbott's point-of-care test yesterday. This is big news and will help get more of these tests out in the field rapidly," FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn said in a statement. "We know how important it is to get point-of-care tests out in the field quickly. These tests that can give results quickly can be a game changer in diagnosing COVID-19."

Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, echoed Hahn's comments on Twitter, calling the development a "game changer." Gottlieb also said it's "very likely" that we'll see additional approvals of point-of-care diagnostics behind this one, extending testing to doctor offices across the U.S.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 30, @03:00AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 30, @03:00AM (#977095)

    Don't forget:

    January 22: “We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine.”

            February 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”

            February 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

            February 25: “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”

            February 25: “I think that's a problem that's going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we're very close to a vaccine.”

            February 26: “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

            February 26: “We're going very substantially down, not up.”

            February 27: “One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear.”

            February 28: "Now the democrats are politicizing the coronavirus, you know that right? They're politicizing it…they have no clue…they dont have any clue…this is their new hoax."

            February 28: “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”

            March 2: “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”

            March 2: “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they're happening very rapidly.”

            March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”

            March 5: “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”

            March 5: “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”

            March 6: “I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”

            March 6: “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They're there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”

            March 6: “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”

            March 6: “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”

            March 8: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”

            March 9: ““The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant,”

            March 13: "I take no responsibility."

(1)