Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

Junior Scientists at the University of Rostock Invent a Funnel for Light

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 30, @06:22AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the enlightening dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Together with their colleagues from the University of Würzburg, physicists from the group of Professor Alexander Szameit at the University of Rostock have devised a “funnel” for photons. Their discovery was recently published in the renowned journal Science and holds great promise for novel ultra-sensitive detectors as well as innovative applications in telecommunications and information processing.

The quantum-optical properties of light and its interaction with matter has fascinated the Rostock professor Alexander Szameit since College.

When his graduate students Mark Kremer and Sebastian Weidemann listened to the theoretical visions of Professor Ronny Thomale of Würzburg, none of them would have suspected that the crazy-sounding theoretical concepts discussed during a workshop in Greifswald would culminate in a publication in the prestigious journal Science just six months later.

The publication in the journal “Science” is available under DOI 10.1126/science.aaz8727.

Journal Reference
Sebastian Weidemann, Mark Kremer, Tobias Helbig et al. Topological funneling of light [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aaz8727)

Original Submission


«  A New Approach To Achieving Stable, High-Repetition-Rate Laser Pulses
Junior Scientists at the University of Rostock Invent a Funnel for Light | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.