Together with their colleagues from the University of Würzburg, physicists from the group of Professor Alexander Szameit at the University of Rostock have devised a “funnel” for photons. Their discovery was recently published in the renowned journal Science and holds great promise for novel ultra-sensitive detectors as well as innovative applications in telecommunications and information processing.

The quantum-optical properties of light and its interaction with matter has fascinated the Rostock professor Alexander Szameit since College.

When his graduate students Mark Kremer and Sebastian Weidemann listened to the theoretical visions of Professor Ronny Thomale of Würzburg, none of them would have suspected that the crazy-sounding theoretical concepts discussed during a workshop in Greifswald would culminate in a publication in the prestigious journal Science just six months later.