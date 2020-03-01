As the last Ice Age tightened its hold on Europe, a group of people living near the Don River piled dozens of mammoth bones into a 12.5m (30ft) wide circle. They may have lived in the shelter of the mammoth bones for a while, huddling around fragrant fires of conifer wood and mammoth bone and making stone tools. But the traces they left are so light that it seems they didn’t stay long—or maybe they only visited occasionally.

Archaeologists found the bone circle in 2015. It’s one of about 70 mammoth-bone circles scattered around eastern Europe and western Russia, and it’s one of three within a few hundred square meters of each other near the modern village of Kostenki, about 500km (310 miles) south of Moscow. Excavations unearthed the first bone circle at Kostenki during the 1960s. A second structure nearby now lies buried under construction on private land. The third bone circle at Kostenki, discovered in 2015, is the largest and the oldest structure of the sort ever found.

Fragments of charcoal from inside the circle, along with samples of mammoth bone and ivory, radiocarbon-dated to around 20,000 years ago, during the coldest stage of the Last Glacial Maximum. Ice sheets several kilometers thick stretched southward across most of northern and western Europe. But people somehow made a living on the cold, inhospitable steppes just southeast of the glaciers. They also built huge circles out of mammoth bones—archaeologists just aren’t sure why.

“Most other places at similar latitudes in Europe had been abandoned by this time,” said Pryor, “but these groups had managed to adapt to find food, shelter, and water.”

Most researchers assume the rings of bone are the remains of ancient dwellings, which would once have been covered with roofs to keep out the -20⁰C cold of Ice Age winters. But University of Exeter archaeologist Alexander Pryor and his colleagues say the newly discovered circle at Kostenki contains hints that instead of a permanent home, the site could have been a seasonal base-camp, a ceremonial site, or even a food storage depot.