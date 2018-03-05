If one person were to work on WordPress by themselves, it would take [them] 151 years of work to complete the project. Of course, there were many more people helping to build WordPress, but it's fun to think about how much went into the development of this software so many people use today. And to think they did it for free!

[...] It's hard to find a piece of software that is more influential than WordPress. It's used by millions of people all around the world, and because it's so good, and also because it's free, it will likely continue to be the CMS of choice for years to come. But no matter what happens, we can always be grateful for WordPress for making it easier for us to build websites, connect with one another, and turn the internet into what it was always meant to be: a safe space for free speech and uncensored self-expression.