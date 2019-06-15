from the hidden-in-the-noise dept.
From the IEEE, an algorithm that creates "background noise" during data transmission that alerts officials to hacking:
Some of the most important industrial control systems (ICSs), such as those that support power generation and traffic control, must accurately transmit data at the milli- or even mirco-second range. This means that hackers need interfere with the transmission of real-time data only for the briefest of moments to succeed in disrupting these systems. The seriousness of this type of threat is illustrated by the Stuxnet incursion in 2010, when attackers succeeded in hacking the system supporting Iran's uranium enrichment factory, damaging more than 1000 centrifuges.
Now a trio of researchers has disclosed a novel technique that could more easily identify when these types of attacks occur, triggering an automatic shutdown that would prevent further damage.
The problem was first brought up in a conversation over coffee two years ago. "While describing the security measures in current industrial control systems, we realized we did not know any protection method on the real-time channels," explains Zhen Song, a researcher at Siemens Corporation. The group began to dig deeper into the research, but couldn't find any existing security measures.
[...] The approach involves the transmission of real-time data over an unencrypted channel, as conventionally done. In the experiment, a specialized algorithm in the form of a recursive watermark (RWM) signal is transmitted at the same time. The algorithm encodes a signal that is similar to "background noise," but with a distinct pattern. On the receiving end of the data transmission, the RWM signal is monitored for any disruptions, which, if present, indicate an attack is taking place. "If attackers change or delay the real-time channel signal a little bit, the algorithm can detect the suspicious event and raise alarms immediately," Song says.
Critically, a special "key" for deciphering the RWM algorithm is transmitted through an encrypted channel from the sender to the receiver before the data transmission takes place.
Tests show that this approach works fast to detect attacks. "We found the watermark-based approach, such as the RWM algorithm we proposed, can be 32 to 1375 times faster than traditional encryption algorithms in mainstream industrial controllers. Therefore, it is feasible to protect critical real-time control systems with new algorithms," says Song.
Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.
Previously:
Cyber Threats from the US and Russia are Now Focusing on Civilian Infrastructure
Hackers Behind Dangerous Oil and Gas Intrusions are Probing US Power Grids
Stuxnet-Style Code Signing is More Widespread Than Anyone Thought
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
One of the breakthroughs of the Stuxnet worm that targeted Iran's nuclear program was its use of legitimate digital certificates, which cryptographically vouched for the trustworthiness of the software's publisher. Following its discovery in 2010, researchers went on to find the technique was used in a handful of other malware samples both with ties to nation-sponsored hackers and, later on, with ties to for-profit criminal enterprises.
Now, researchers have presented proof that digitally signed malware is much more common than previously believed. What's more, it predated Stuxnet, with the first known instance occurring in 2003. The researchers said they found 189 malware samples bearing valid digital signatures that were created using compromised certificates issued by recognized certificate authorities and used to sign legitimate software. In total, 109 of those abused certificates remain valid. The researchers, who presented their findings Wednesday at the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security, found another 136 malware samples signed by legitimate CA-issued certificates, although the signatures were malformed.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/11/evasive-code-signed-malware-flourished-before-stuxnet-and-still-does/
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4408
Hackers behind dangerous oil and gas intrusions are probing US power grids
In a new troubling escalation, hackers behind at least two potentially fatal intrusions on industrial facilities have expanded their activities to probing dozens of power grids in the US and elsewhere, researchers with security firm Dragos reported Friday.
The group, now dubbed Xenotime by Dragos, quickly gained international attention in 2017 when researchers from Dragos and the Mandiant division of security firm FireEye independently reported Xenotime had recently triggered a dangerous operational outage at a critical-infrastructure site in the Middle East. Researchers from Dragos have labeled the group the world's most dangerous cyber threat ever since.
The most alarming thing about this attack was its use of never-before-seen malware that targeted the facility's safety processes. Such safety instrumented systems are a combination of hardware and software that many critical infrastructure sites use to prevent unsafe conditions from arising. When gas fuel pressures or reactor temperatures rise to potentially unsafe thresholds, for instance, an SIS will automatically close valves or initiate cooling processes to prevent health- or life-threatening accidents.
In April, FireEye reported that the SIS-tampering malware, known alternately as Triton and Trisis, was used in an attack on another industrial facility.
Now, Dragos is reporting that Xenotime has been performing network scans and reconnaissance on multiple components across the electric grids in the US and in other regions. Sergio Caltagirone, senior VP of threat intelligence at Dragos, told Ars his firm has detected dozens of utilities—about 20 of them located in the US—that have been subjected to Xenotime probes since late 2018. While the activities indicate only an initial exploration and there's no evidence the utilities have been compromised, he said the expansion was nonetheless concerning.
"The threat has proliferated and is now targeting the US and Asia Pacific electric utilities, which means that we are no longer safe thinking that the threat to our electric utilities is understood or stable," he said in an interview. "This is the first signal that threats are proliferating across sectors, which means that now we can't be certain that a threat to one sector will stay in that sector and won't cross over."
[...] While none of the electric utility targeting events has resulted in a known, successful intrusion into victim organizations to date, the persistent attempts, and expansion in scope is cause for definite concern. XENOTIME has successfully compromised several oil and gas environments which demonstrates its ability to do so in other verticals. Specifically, XENOTIME remains one of only four threats (along with ELECTRUM, Sandworm, and the entities responsible for Stuxnet) to execute a deliberate disruptive or destructive attack.
XENOTIME is the only known entity to specifically target safety instrumented systems (SIS) for disruptive or destructive purposes. Electric utility environments are significantly different from oil and gas operations in several aspects, but electric operations still have safety and protection equipment that could be targeted with similar tradecraft. XENOTIME expressing consistent, direct interest in electric utility operations is a cause for deep concern given this adversary's willingness to compromise process safety – and thus integrity – to fulfill its mission.
Cyber threats from the US and Russia are now focusing on civilian infrastructure – TechCrunch
Cyber-confrontation between the U.S. and Russia is increasingly turning to critical civilian infrastructure, particularly power grids, judging from recent press reports. The typically furtive conflict went public last month, when The New York Times reported U.S. Cyber Command's shift to a more offensive and aggressive approach in targeting Russia's electric power grid.
The report drew skepticism from some experts and a denial from the administration, but the revelation led Moscow to warn that such activity presented a "direct challenge" that demanded a response. WIRED magazine the same day published an article detailing growing cyber-reconnaissance on U.S. grids by sophisticated malware emanating from a Russian research institution, the same malware that abruptly halted operations at a Saudi Arabian oil refinery in 2017 during what WIRED called "one of the most reckless cyberattacks in history."
Although both sides have been targeting each other's infrastructure since at least 2012, according to the Times article, the aggression and scope of these operations now seems unprecedented.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 30, @04:55PM
Unencrypted, open channel, connected to the internet at large . . . . and NO ONE can see the glaringly obvious?
Yeah, I can understand, encryption means some overhead. A dedicated network would mean more overhead. Isolated from the internet would mean more overhead.
How about you address each of those three major (crippling) weaknesses, THEN bolt your new security feature on top? Encrypted, of course.
It's almost like half (or more) of the world has chosen to be blind to the most obvious stuff.
It's like a bank, that won't lock it's doors, or even lock the vault, insisting that if they just put a few more cameras on the premises, they'll be plenty secure.
Reminder: Sometimes, the dragon wins.