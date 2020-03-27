The email came from the boss.

We're watching you, it told Axos Financial Inc. employees working from home. We're capturing your keystrokes. We're logging the websites you visit. Every 10 minutes or so, we're taking a screen shot.

So get to work — or face the consequences.

[...] Workers at various companies have complained of excesses, but many of them are new to telecommuting, with its temptations of a midday nap or the demands of children out of school. Employers justify going full Orwell by saying that monitoring curbs security breaches, which can be expensive, and helps keep the wheels of commerce turning.