from the who-watches-the-watchers? dept.
Bosses Panic-Buy Spy Software to Keep Tabs on Remote Workers
Phones are ringing off the hook at companies providing a bit of Big Brother.
The email came from the boss.
We're watching you, it told Axos Financial Inc. employees working from home. We're capturing your keystrokes. We're logging the websites you visit. Every 10 minutes or so, we're taking a screen shot.
So get to work — or face the consequences.
[...] Workers at various companies have complained of excesses, but many of them are new to telecommuting, with its temptations of a midday nap or the demands of children out of school. Employers justify going full Orwell by saying that monitoring curbs security breaches, which can be expensive, and helps keep the wheels of commerce turning.
Breaches can result in disciplinary action up to and greatly in excess of mere termination.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 31, @04:16AM (1 child)
Why would you care if I work 4 hours a day or 14? If I meet our mutually agreed upon deadlines then you can fuck right off.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday March 31, @04:40AM
at work, in the office, I walk to visit subject matter experts, IT people, managers.
I leave the building for coffee (usually once a day), and I leave the building for lunch (usually 1 hour). I am physically 'at work' from ~9:15 to ~5:30 most days - some I leave earlier, some a bit later.. BUT I GET MY WORK DONE.
So, now I am at home, who cares if I login at 7 for 10 minutes, take a 3 hour lunch, and clock off at 3 - IF I GET MY WORK DONE?
Weekly team meeting, JIRA, spreadsheet of tasks, track ("on track", "will be late by [accurate estimate]",)
Ring my manager if there are any problems..
I realise, I am very very lucky.
If a manager doesn't trust you - whose fault is that?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 31, @04:42AM
Look, if you know an employer doing this please inform them that pornhub has premium membership free during the whole corona thing. They don't need to watch their employees spanking it at home.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 31, @04:49AM
"Television Host: The feeling is definitely there. It's a new morning in America... fresh, vital. The old cynicism is gone. We have faith in our leaders. We're optimistic as to what becomes of it all. It really boils down to our ability to accept. We don't need pessimism. There are no limits." - They Live