from the someone-else's-computer dept.
Forbes are reporting on a recent Microsoft Blog post, claiming a 775% increase in Cloud Services uptake from regions that are enforcing social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, there's been a 3x surge in Remote Desktop use and the Number of Teams users has more than doubled to 44 Million since November 2019.
How has your use of on-line meetings changed since the pandemic hit?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 31, @06:08AM
Just say NO to:
Microsoft
Microsoft Windows
Bill Gates
ID2020