Microsoft Sees 775% Increase in Cloud Service Uptake

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 31, @06:05AM
evilcam writes:

Forbes are reporting on a recent Microsoft Blog post, claiming a 775% increase in Cloud Services uptake from regions that are enforcing social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, there's been a 3x surge in Remote Desktop use and the Number of Teams users has more than doubled to 44 Million since November 2019.

How has your use of on-line meetings changed since the pandemic hit?

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 31, @06:08AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 31, @06:08AM (#977532)

    Just say NO to:

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Windows
    Bill Gates
    ID2020

(1)