from the unlimited-means-unlimited dept.
U.K. Internet Service Providers Lift Caps on Broadband Data:
[...] the U.K. government has reached an agreement with telecommunications companies to lift all data allowance caps on broadband plans to ensure people can continue to use the internet during the pandemic involving coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.
Major British broadband providers including BT/EE, Openreach, Virgin Media, Sky, TalkTalk, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear, and KCOM have all agreed to lift their data caps. The providers have also agreed to consider further actions, such as working with customers who are struggling to pay their bills due to the coronavirus outbreak, offering new affordable packages for both mobile and landline-based internet for those who don't yet have internet access at home, and providing alternative methods of communication for customers who experience problems with their internet access.
Similar policies have already been implemented in the U.S., where companies like AT&T have halted caps on broadband usage. American senators have also written an open letter urging more ISPs to follow suit and lift their bandwidth restrictions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 31, @08:04PM
HowTo: 7zip ultra settings & data + header archive encryption on
WARNING: As per warning in the 'man 7z' man page, if you're using Linux and you want to retain username and
permissions, DO NOT USE THIS METHOD! Instead use another archiver, or follow the instructions
from the man file, which follows the first section here:
Option 1: adds all files and/or directories archive.7z using "ultra settings" (with data and header archive encryption on)
# 7z a -t7z -m0=lzma -mx=9 -mfb=64 -md=32m -ms=on -mhe=on -p archive.7z fileordirectory1 fileordirectory2
........Or, if you just want a nicely compressed file without any password/encryption..........
Option 2: adds all files and/or directories archive.7z using "ultra settings"
# 7z a -t7z -m0=lzma -mx=9 -mfb=64 -md=32m -ms=on archive.7z fileordirectory1 fileordirectory2
There are, of course, MANY other options.
And now, the warning from the 7z man file:
"Following is some important information that the creators of 7z utility want you to keep in mind:
DO NOT USE the 7-zip format for backup purpose on Linux/Unix because :
- 7-zip does not store the owner/group of the file.
On Linux/Unix, in order to backup directories you must use tar :
- to backup a directory : tar cf - directory | 7za a -si directory.tar.7z
- to restore your backup : 7za x -so directory.tar.7z | tar xf -
If you want to send files and directories (not the owner of file) to others Unix/MacOS/Windows users, you can use the 7-zip format.
example : 7za a directory.7z directory
Do not use "-r" because this flag does not do what you think.
Do not use directory/* because of ".*" files (example : "directory/*" does not match "directory/.profile")"
#EOF