Neighborhoods across the globe are putting stuffed bears in their windows and front lawns to give kids a safe game. As the book says, "We’re not scared."

We’re going on a bear hunt.

We’re going to catch a big one.

What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

So begins the beloved award-winning children’s picture book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and illustrator Helen Oxenbury that has inspired people across the world to put stuffed bears in their windows to create a “bear hunt” for families out on a walk or a drive through the neighborhood.

It’s a great activity for little ones during scary times of social distancing because of the coronavirus.

Matthew Berry, 41, first saw the idea posted by Meghan Harrigan in the neighborhood Facebook page for Woodgate, a suburb not far from Countryside Mall in Clearwater. She had posted a Bear Hunt as an event on Friday afternoon and pretty soon the neighborhood exploded with bears in the windows, the trees, in the backs of cars and under fences, he said.

[...] Next, Lakewood Estates is encouraging people to put up Christmas lights as a show of solidarity and fun. And there’s a new Facebook group that was started this week called Pinellas County’s Wild Animal Safari that was formed to allow families to organize and publicize where to find “wild animal safaris” of all kinds of stuffed animals throughout the area. Inspired by the bear hunts, organizer Krystal French chose a wild animal safari, “because it will add a little variety to the search.”