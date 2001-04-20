Stories
Tuesday is World Backup Day

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 01, @02:55AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Coronavirus bound? A perfect at-home project: Backup your data

Tuesday is World Backup Day, a made-up holiday that encourages the the sale of more products like hard drives and USB thumb drives.

That said, when's the last time you actually backed up your phone? Or computer? All of those precious photos sitting on the phone and not backed up could end up as distant memories if you lost the device or had it stolen.

And having your pictures posted on Facebook doesn't count as a backup. The social network greatly lowers the resolution after you've uploaded it, making it unsuitable as a second copy.

We're all at home now. Why not take a few minutes this weekend to back up our media.

I'd rather have a backup than wish I did.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 01, @03:30AM

    by Fnord666 (652) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 01, @03:30AM (#977915)
    Unless you've successfully done a restore from your backup, you don't really have a backup. Test your restore process!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @03:53AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @03:53AM (#977919)

    I tried to push too hard and now I need it to be hemarroids day like tomorrow.

