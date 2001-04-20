from the inappropriate-touching dept.
Honda bucks industry trend by removing touchscreen controls:
Honda has done what no other car maker is doing, and returned to analogue controls for some functions on the new Honda Jazz.
While most manufacturers are moving to touchscreen controls, identifying smartphone use as their inspiration - most recently seen in Audi's latest A3 - Honda has decided to reintroduce heating and air conditioning controls via a dial rather than touchscreen, as in the previous-generation Jazz.
Jazz project leader Takeki Tanaka explained: "The reason is quite simple - we wanted to minimise driver disruption for operation, in particular, for the heater and air conditioning.
It seems to me that neither physical controls nor voice controlled operation are fundamentally incompatible with cars being both smart and connected.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday April 01, @05:29AM
While I agree that recent autos make it near impossible to control the AC while driving, most of the newer cars I've driven lately are way to complex to drive and deal with the audio adjustments too. A couple of weeks ago I used a one year old Chevy pickup and I had to find a place to pull over just to try to change the radio station. After 10 minutes I gave up and turned the volume control all the way to quiet. And don't get me started on windscreen washer controls.