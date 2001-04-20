from the really-open-source dept.
The Eclipse Foundation Releases Eclipse Theia 1.0, a True Open Source Alternative to Visual Studio Code
Leading open source adopters for Eclipse Theia include ARM, Arduino, EclipseSource, Ericsson, Gitpod, Google Cloud, IBM, Red Hat, SAP, and TypeFox
The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world's largest open source foundations, today announced the release of Theia 1.0, a true open source alternative to Microsoft's popular Visual Studio Code (VS Code) software. Eclipse Theia is an extensible platform to develop multi-language Cloud and Desktop Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) with state-of-the-art web technologies that enable developers, organizations, and vendors to create new, extensible solutions that avoid the fees associated with VS Code. Early contributors and adopters span a broad variety of industries and applications, and include companies like ARM, Arduino, EclipseSource, Ericsson, Gitpod, Google Cloud, IBM, Red Hat, SAP, and TypeFox.
"We are thrilled to see Eclipse Theia deliver on its promise of providing a production-ready, vendor-neutral, and open source framework for creating custom and white-labeled developer products," said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. "Visual Studio Code is one of the world's most popular development environments. Not only does Theia allow developers to install and reuse VS Code extensions, it provides an extensible and adaptable platform that can be tailored to specific use cases, which is a huge benefit for any organization that wants to deliver a modern and professional development experience. Congratulations to all the Theia committers and contributors on achieving this milestone."
[...] The most significant differences between Eclipse Theia and VS Code are:
- Theia's architecture is more modular and allows for significantly more customizations
- Theia is designed from the ground to run on both Desktop and Cloud
- Theia is developed under the community-driven and vendor-neutral governance of the Eclipse Foundation.
[...] Eclipse Theia is designed to work as a native desktop application as well as in the context of a browser and a remote server. To support both situations with a single source, Theia runs in two separate processes. Those processes are called frontend and backend respectively, and they communicate through JSON-RPC messages over WebSockets or REST APIs over HTTP. In the case of Electron, the backend, as well as the frontend, run locally, while in a remote context the backend would run on a remote host.
Both the frontend and backend processes have their dependency injection (DI) container to which extensions can contribute. Similar to VS Code's online marketplace for code extensions, Eclipse Theia 1.0 also has a marketplace that is available today and, in the spirit of true open source community, allows for even non-VS Code applications to use these extensions.
The Eclipse Foundation has a proven track record of enabling developer-focused open source software collaboration and innovation earned over more than 15 years. Home to critical cloud native open source projects, including Jakarta EE, Eclipse Che, and more, the Foundation's more than 375 collaborative projects have resulted in over 195 million lines of code — a $10 billion shared investment.
It will be nice to see an alternative to VS Code that is really open source.
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday April 01, @06:47AM
https://theia-ide.org/ [theia-ide.org]
I think must of us don't want to read a grey on grey press release.
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday April 01, @06:55AM
Very important points:
Language Server protocol allows anyone to develop a metadata server for a source code project in a particular language/platform as a SEPARATE project from an IDE. This concept was created and codified by the VS Code project. That means that with a little bit of work – not a LOT of work – support for your favorite language can be ported from VS Code to Theia and maybe it's already been done.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Wednesday April 01, @06:56AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by progo on Wednesday April 01, @07:00AM
My favorite bug was the long-long running "source code editors don't support word wrap". For years it was "wontfix -- lol you don't need word wrap".
They finally realized sometimes people edit prose embedded in code projects, and Eclipse framework gets used for more than creating PROGRAMMING tools.