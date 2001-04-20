from the here-a-MAC-there-a-MAC-everywhere-a-MAC-MAC dept.
In the beginning there was Project MAC https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_Computer_Science_and_Artificial_Intelligence_Laboratory#Project_MAC
On July 1, 1963, Project MAC (the Project on Mathematics and Computation, later backronymed to Multiple Access Computer, Machine Aided Cognitions, or Man and Computer) was launched with a $2 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Project MAC's original director was Robert Fano of MIT's Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE). ... The program manager responsible for the DARPA grant was J. C. R. Licklider, who had previously been at MIT conducting research in RLE, and would later succeed Fano as director of Project MAC.
Project MAC would become famous for groundbreaking research in operating systems, artificial intelligence, and the theory of computation.
There have been quite a few MACs since then (esp. from Apple) and now Toyota is starting up a new one, https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/computing/toyota-researches-human-decision-making.html
The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) has launched Machine Assisted Cognition (MAC) to predict human decision making.
MAC aims to be scalable, using available data to develop and demonstrate artificial intelligence tools that can understand and predict human behavior. TRI has hired Franziska Bell to manage the program, who is hiring a new team of researchers including behavioral scientists. They will have oversight of the Accelerated Materials Design and Discovery program led by Brian Storey.
Eric Krotkov, TRI's chief science officer, said, "Our vision is to create a human amplification system for Toyota where people and machines work together synergistically to make better predictions, forecasts and business decisions, and do so more quickly."
The MAC will pursue use-cases that could have applicable solutions for different business functions. Once a proof of concept has been developed, the group will explore specific capabilities that can support the needs of Toyota users in different parts of the organization.
Personally, I'm quite happy to work synergistically with my older Toyota--using the standard controls--steering wheel, pedals, shifter, etc.--on a nice twisty road. I'd rather that my Toyota not get any ideas about working synergistically with me!
