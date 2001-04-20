Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Xerox Withdraws Its Hostile Bid for HP, Citing ‘Current Global Health Crisis’

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 01, @09:24PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the waiting-for-a-better-deal-or-holding-onto-assets-or??? dept.
Business

wirelessduck writes:

https://www.barrons.com/articles/xerox-withdraws-hostile-bid-for-hp-citing-impact-of-coronavirus-51585688762

Xerox Holdings is withdrawing its hostile bid for HP Inc., the latest example of Covid-19's wide-ranging impact on markets.

Xerox (ticker: XRX) said Thursday afternoon that it will pull both its tender offer for HP (HPQ) shares and its proposed slate of directors for the HP board.

"The current global health crisis and resulting macroeconomic and market turmoil caused by Covid-19 have created an environment that is not conducive to Xerox continuing to pursue an acquisition of HP Inc.," Xerox said in a statement. "Accordingly, we are withdrawing our tender offer to acquire HP and will no longer seek to nominate our slate of highly qualified candidates to HP's Board of Directors."

Original Submission


«  OpenWRT Package Manager Vulnerability Allows Remote Code Execution
Xerox Withdraws Its Hostile Bid for HP, Citing ‘Current Global Health Crisis’ | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @10:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @10:18PM (#978173)

    Have they turned into a VC? Do they still churn out copier/printing rigs?

(1)