from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
Ars Technica reports FCC requires anti-robocall tech after "voluntary" plan didn't work out:
The Federal Communications Commission [(FCC)] voted unanimously to finalize the anti-robocall order on March 31, 2020, complying with instructions the commission received from Congress. The order "requires all originating and terminating voice service providers to implement STIR/SHAKEN in the Internet Protocol (IP) portions of their networks by June 30, 2021, a deadline that is consistent with Congress's direction in the recently-enacted TRACED Act," the FCC said. As we wrote earlier, the FCC plans a one-year deadline extension for small phone providers. The FCC also voted to seek public comment on how "to promote caller ID authentication on voice networks that do not rely on IP technology," meaning older landline networks.
How much will this really help? Won't spammers just set up a series of offshore matryoshka doll shell companies and let the authorities play "cat and mouse" with their spam du jour tactics? Could it be this really and truly can block spam calls and thereby help the consumer?
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Thursday April 02, @01:13AM
What idiot thought 'voluntary' would work in the first place?
Jar Jar Binks? Naw, way too intelligent.
Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 02, @01:19AM
If they're matroyshka dolls, wouldn't they be better represented by worker and parasite [youtube.com]?