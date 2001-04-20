Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

FCC Votes Unanimously to Finalize Anti-Robocall Tech after "Voluntary" Plan Didn't Work

posted by chromas on Thursday April 02, @01:01AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense? dept.
Security

martyb writes:

Ars Technica reports FCC requires anti-robocall tech after "voluntary" plan didn't work out:

The Federal Communications Commission [(FCC)] voted unanimously to finalize the anti-robocall order on March 31, 2020, complying with instructions the commission received from Congress. The order "requires all originating and terminating voice service providers to implement STIR/SHAKEN in the Internet Protocol (IP) portions of their networks by June 30, 2021, a deadline that is consistent with Congress's direction in the recently-enacted TRACED Act," the FCC said. As we wrote earlier, the FCC plans a one-year deadline extension for small phone providers. The FCC also voted to seek public comment on how "to promote caller ID authentication on voice networks that do not rely on IP technology," meaning older landline networks.

How much will this really help? Won't spammers just set up a series of offshore matryoshka doll shell companies and let the authorities play "cat and mouse" with their spam du jour tactics? Could it be this really and truly can block spam calls and thereby help the consumer?

Original Submission


«  T-Mobile Closes Sprint Merger after Two-Year Battle
FCC Votes Unanimously to Finalize Anti-Robocall Tech after "Voluntary" Plan Didn't Work | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)