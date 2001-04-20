from the would-Lawrence-Welk-approve? dept.
Fluid dynamics is one of the most challenging areas of physics. Even with powerful computers and the use of simplifying assumptions, accurate simulations of fluid flow can be notoriously difficult to obtain. Researchers often need to predict the behavior of fluids in real-world applications, such as oil flowing through a pipeline. To make the problem easier, it has been common practice to assume that at the interface between the fluid and the solid boundary -- in this case, the pipe wall -- the fluid flows without slipping. However, the evidence to support this shortcut has been lacking. More recent research has shown the slippage can occur under certain circumstances, but the physical mechanism has remained mysterious.
Now, to more rigorously understand the origin of flow slippage, researchers at The University of Tokyo created an advanced mathematical model that includes the possibility of dissolved gas turning into bubbles on the pipe's inner surface.
"The no-slip boundary condition of liquid flow is one of the most fundamental assumptions in fluid dynamics," explains first author Yuji Kurotani. "However, there is no rigorous physical foundation for this condition, which ignores the effects of gas bubbles."
Yuji Kurotani, Hajime Tanaka, Yuji Kurotani et al. A novel physical mechanism of liquid flow slippage on a solid surface [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaz0504)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @03:55AM
I have some experience running fluid dynamics simulations, including a lot using a model called CM1 [ucar.edu]. In this case, the fluid is a gas rather than a liquid, but it's still a fluid dynamics simulation, and the same principles apply.
For many idealized simulations of atmospheric processes, the lower boundary is actually free slip rather than no slip. Neither is entirely realistic, but a free slip lower boundary is actually quite common. With a no slip boundary condition, the flow at the boundary is zero. With a free slip boundary condition, the flow at the boundary retains the full component of motion parallel to the boundary. In reality, a partial slip boundary is probably best for atmospheric simulations, in which the component of the velocity parallel to the boundary is decreased somewhat, but isn't zero.
While the idea of a free slip or a partial slip boundary may be somewhat novel in simulating the flow of a fluid through a pipe, these assumptions are commonly used in atmospheric fluid dynamics models. There is definitely shear within the boundary layer, so a free slip boundary condition is unrealistic. But even that is commonly used for idealized simulations of many atmospheric processes. In the atmosphere, there isn't the equivalent of tiny bubbles. In fairness, the velocity a molecule above the surface is probably extremely close to zero, but the vertical levels are spaced tens or hundreds of meters apart, and the lowest model level isn't right at the surface. Because we observe tiny bubbles forming in the atmosphere, and yet a partial slip lower boundary tends to work well, I'm wondering if there's more to the partial slippage at the boundary in the simulations beyond just the formation of bubbles from dissolved gas.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 02, @04:05AM
Or electricity flowing through a wire. Waaaaiiiit a secooonddd....