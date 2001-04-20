Stories
SpaceX Releases a Payload User’s Guide for its Starship Rocket

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 02, @04:46AM
from the high-orbit dept.
Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

SpaceX releases a Payload User's Guide for its Starship rocket:

SpaceX has released the first edition of a Payload User's Guide for its Starship launch system, which consists of a Super Heavy first stage and the Starship upper stage. The six-page guide provides some basic information for potential customers to judge whether a launch vehicle meets their needs for getting payloads into space.

The new guide is notable because it details the lift capabilities of Starship in reusable mode, during which both the first and second stages reserve enough fuel to return to Earth. In this configuration, the rocket can deliver more than 100 metric tons to low-Earth orbit and 21 tons to geostationary transfer orbit.

The killer application, however, is the potential to refuel Starship in low-Earth orbit with other Starships, enabling transportation deeper into the Solar System for 100 tons or more. "The maximum mass-to-orbit assumes parking orbit propellant transfer, allowing for a substantial increase in payload mass," the document states. SpaceX has yet to demonstrate this technology—which has never been done on a large scale in orbit—but the company's engineers have been working on it for several years and partnered with NASA last summer.

The user's guide also provides information about the size of the payload fairing in the cargo configuration of the vehicle, with a width of 8 meters and an extended volume capable of encompassing payloads as long as 22 meters. This would be, by far, the largest usable payload volume for any rocket that exists today or is in development. For human flights of up to 100 people, according to the document, "The crew configuration of Starship includes private cabins, large common areas, centralized storage, solar storm shelters, and a viewing gallery."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 02, @04:48AM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday April 02, @04:48AM (#978241) Journal

    They are still saying "100+ tons" instead of 150 for "Expected Starship Performance".

    Payload fairing is only 8 meters wide internally:

    The standard Starship payload fairing is 9 m in outer diameter resulting in the largest usable payload volume of any current or in development launcher.

    [...] Starship’s 8 m diameter payload dynamic envelope is shown in Figure 4. This large deployable envelope allows for the design of novel payloads, rideshare opportunities and entire constellations of satellites on a single launch. An extended payload volume is also available for payloads requiring up to 22 m of height.

    Only two launch sites at first, Boca Chica, Texas and Kennedy Space Center, Florida. No California launches.

    They are still talking about putting up to 100 people on the crewed configuration. In practice, probably a lot less? They also mention a solar storm shelter, presumably near the center:

    Drawing on experience from the development of Dragon for the Commercial Crew Program, the Starship crew configuration can transport up to 100 people from Earth into LEO and on to the Moon and Mars. The crew configuration of Starship includes private cabins, large common areas, centralized storage, solar storm shelters and a viewing gallery.

    Satellite capture:

    Fully-reusable Starship and Super Heavy systems are expected to allow for space-based activities that have not been possible since the retirement of the Space Shuttle and Space Transportation System or have never been possible before. With a fully reusable Starship, satellites can be captured and repaired in orbit, returned to Earth, or transferred to a new operational orbit. For more information on additional capabilities or to conceptualize new ideas, please contact sales@spacex.com

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @05:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @05:44AM (#978248)

    Snatched up for secret blackops missions.

