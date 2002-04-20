from the now-you-see-it-now-you-don't dept.
Samsung to Cease Traditional LCD Production, Move To Quantum Dot OLEDs
According to a report from Reuters, Samsung Display will cease production of traditional LCD displays by the end of the year. The move comes as the company is apparently turning its full efforts away from traditional liquid crystal displays and towards the company's portfolio of quantum dot technology. Building off of the Reuters report, ZDNet is reporting that Samsung is dropping LCD production entirely – including its quantum dot-enhanced "QLED" LCDs – and that their retooled efforts will focus on QD-enhanced OLED displays. A decision with big ramifications for the traditional LCD market, this means that by the end of the year, the LCD market will be losing one of its bigger (and best-known) manufacturers.
As recently as last year, Samsung Display had two LCD production facilities in South Korea and another two LCD plants in China. Back in October, 2019, the company halted production [in] one of the South Korean factories, and now plans to suspend production of LCDs at the remaining three facilities due to the low profitability and oversupply of traditional LCDs.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday April 02, @07:32PM (1 child)
Why bother continuing to make an old and now obsolete technology when there's something that's so much better? This reminds me of when companies like this finally stopped producing CRTs. For cellphones, we've had OLEDs for years now, and they really do look much better than LCDs, so it's about time they finally gave up on the LCDs.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 02, @07:39PM
It would be possible to put a modern flat panel display, even LCD, into an old bulky CRT enclosure to provide comfort to those unable to adapt.
It is likely to be possible to put a QD enhanced OLED into an LCD enclosure.
Probably emacs can have vi key bindings.
To avoid controversy about whether array indexes begin at 0 or 1, I propose a compromise: 0.5.