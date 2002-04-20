from the more-free-stuff dept.
Open Access to ACM[*] Digital Library During Coronavirus Pandemic:
ACM Members:
[...] We believe that ACM can help support research, discovery and learning during this time of crisis by opening the ACM Digital Library to all. For the next three months, there will be no fees assessed for accessing or downloading work published by ACM. We hope this will help researchers, practitioners and students maintain access to our publications as well as increasing visibility and awareness of ACM’s journals, proceedings and magazines. Please be sure to inform your colleagues that the ACM DL is now open, and will continue that way through June 30, 2020.
[*] ACM is the Association for Computing Machinery
[...] a US-based international learned society for computing. It was founded in 1947, and is the world's largest scientific and educational computing society. The ACM is a non-profit professional membership group, claiming nearly 100,000 student and professional members as of 2019. Its headquarters are in New York City.
The ACM is an umbrella organization for academic and scholarly interests in computer science. Its motto is "Advancing Computing as a Science & Profession".
Their home page is located at http://acm.org/
(Score: 1) by landshark on Thursday April 02, @10:44PM
I really wish IEEE would do this. There are some standards I wish I could get my hands on, but can't afford to buy myself.