from the dark-skies-ahead dept.
Apple buys Dark Sky weather app and shuts down the Android version, will also end API access for other apps that use it
Dark Sky for iOS is one of the most popular weather apps available, and Apple has clearly taken notice, because now the tech giant has officially acquired the "hyperlocal" weather app.
Compared with other contenders in the same category, Dark Sky is noted for having more granular detail on the weather at a user's actual location, offering "down-to-the-minute forecasts" via a pleasing user interface.
[...] News of the acquisition was announced via a blog post from the app developers which also outlined the key changes that the purchase will bring. Most notably among them will be the discontinuation of the Android and Wear OS version of the Dark Sky apps.
"The app will no longer be available for download. Service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund."
That same July 1, 2020 cutoff applies to weather forecasts, maps and embeds from the Dark Sky website, which will be shut down on that date.
Along with the death of the Android app, Dark Sky's API (application programming interface) will no longer be available for others to use, meaning that other popular apps like Carrot Weather that rely on the API will have to find an alternative solution, although they'll be given until the end of 2021 to do so.
Also a similar article on The Verge.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 03, @04:49AM (1 child)
And there certainly should be no right to sell it.
It you didn't invent or create it, fuck your copyright/patent claims! You're just a rent collecting thief!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 03, @05:23AM
You're probably one of those idiots who incorrectly bitch about coders being wage slaves to corporations too, which makes you extra special stupid since you're advocating something that would make wage slaves of every coder.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 03, @05:18AM (2 children)
This'll be the second time I've had to switch weather APIs for MrPlow because the bastards I was using sold out to someone else. It's getting really fucking annoying.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Friday April 03, @05:55AM (1 child)
What is MrPlow and what are the four API's you've used?
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday April 03, @06:13AM
My IRC bot that you occasionally see as the submitter for a story. He started out using wunderground.com's API but I had to move him to darksky last year after they got bought up. Now I have to find yet another one.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday April 03, @06:06AM
And people are still camping out in the snow amongst the needles and feces to be first to buy their trash.