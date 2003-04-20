Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google's WaveNetEQ Fills in Speech Gaps During Duo Calls

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 03, @08:24AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the fill-in-the-blanks dept.
Software

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for chromas:

Google's WaveNetEQ fills in speech gaps during Duo calls:

Google today detailed an AI system — WaveNetEQ — it recently deployed to Duo, its cross-platform voice and video chat app, that can realistically synthesize short snippets of speech to replace garbled audio caused by an unstable internet connection. It's fast enough to run on a smartphone while delivering state-of-the-art, natural-sounding audio quality, laying the groundwork for future chat apps optimized for bandwidth-constrained environments.

Here's how it sounds compared with Duo's old solution (the first is WaveNetEQ):

https://venturebeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/waveneteq_120_ms_2_63b829581a3291c144a030639139c199.wav
https://venturebeat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/neteq_120_ms_2_8e86d7b2061dfb964b845ebefc1aebd9.wav

As Google explains, to ensure reliable real-time communication, it's necessary to deal with packets (i.e., formatted units of data) that are missing when the receiver needs them. (The company says that 99% of Duo calls need to deal with network issues, and that 10% of calls lose more than 8% of the total audio duration due to network issues.) If new audio isn't delivered continuously, audible glitches and gaps will occur, but repeating the same audio isn't ideal because it produces artifacts and reduces overall call quality.

Google's solution — WaveNetEQ — is what's called a packet loss containment module, which is responsible for creating data to fill in the gaps created by packet losses, excessive jitter, and other mishaps.

"I can['t] hear you now."

Original Submission


«  NASA Brings Back its Iconic ‘Worm’ Logo for Upcoming Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Launch
Google's WaveNetEQ Fills in Speech Gaps During Duo Calls | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday April 03, @08:40AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Friday April 03, @08:40AM (#978636) Journal

    Never trust what the speaker is saying is what she said, unless the incoming channel data is properly signed and authenticated.

    --
    Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?

  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday April 03, @09:21AM

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 03, @09:21AM (#978643)

    This is essentially autocorrect for voice. No ducking way!

(1)