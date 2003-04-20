from the couldn't-see-the-wood-for-the-trees^W-ice dept.
About 90 million years ago, West Antarctica was home to a thriving temperate rainforest, according to fossil roots, pollen and spores recently discovered there, a new study finds.
The rainforest's remains were discovered under the ice in a sediment core that a team of international researchers collected from a seabed near Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica in 2017.
As soon as the team saw the core, they knew they had something unusual. The layer that had formed about 90 million years ago was a different color. Back at the lab, the team put the core into a CT (computed tomography) scanner. The resulting digital image showed a dense network of roots throughout the entire soil layer. The dirt also revealed ancient pollen, spores and the remnants of flowering plants from the Cretaceous period.
The sediment core revealed that during the mid-Cretaceous, West Antarctica had a mild climate, with an annual mean air temperature of about 54 F (12 C), similar to that of Seattle. Summer temperatures were warmer, with an average of 66 F (19 C). In rivers and swamps, the water would have reached up to 68 F (20 C).
"Before our study, the general assumption was that the global carbon dioxide concentration in the Cretaceous was roughly 1,000 ppm [parts per million]," study co-researcher Gerrit Lohmann, a climate modeler at Alfred Wegener Institute, said in the statement. "But in our model-based experiments, it took concentration levels of 1,120 to 1,680 ppm to reach the average temperatures back then in the Antarctic."
Anonymous Coward:
At the current rate of warming, it might be not that much longer in the future that we'll have another rainforest in Antarctica!
Anonymous Coward:
And at least parts of the ancient rain forest will have been converted to petroleum of one flavor or another. Cue the oil exploration drillers.
Anonymous Coward:
More rainforest is better than more ice!
If you disagree, move to Antarctica. The rainforest is unlikely to sprout there in your lifetime.
Anonymous Coward:
We've read our Lovecraft, we know where it's going to end with all these core samples...(and no playing with those spores, yes, yes, it might be interesting to see if any of them are viable...but we don't want to be going and raising up any ickle wickle baby Elder things there folks, do we?...)
KilroySmith:
Given our current understandings of Plate Tectonics, where was Antarctica located 90 mya? If it was more-or-less at the south pole where it is today, this is a remarkable finding - especially considering winter months without sunshine.
KilroySmith:
OK, I did skim TF abstract before posting, but going back I see that they suggest the area was at 82 degrees S latitude, which is approximately where it is today.