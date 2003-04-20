Stories
Automated Tool Can Find 100 Zoom Meeting IDs Per Hour

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 04, @03:52AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the automate-your-work dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow8162:

Automated tool can find 100 Zoom meeting IDs per hour:

An automated tool developed by security researchers is able to find around 100 Zoom meeting IDs in an hour and information for nearly 2,400 Zoom meetings in a single day of scans, according to a new report from security expert Brian Krebs.

Security professional Trent Lo and members of SecKC, a Kansas City-based security meetup group, made a program called zWarDial that can automatically guess Zoom meeting IDs, which are nine to 11 digits long, and glean information about those meetings, according to the report.

In addition to being able to find around 100 meetings per hour, one instance of zWarDial can successfully determine a legitimate meeting ID 14 percent of the time, Lo told Krebs on Security. And as part of the nearly 2,400 upcoming or recurring Zoom meetings zWarDial found in a single day of scanning, the program extracted a meeting's Zoom link, date and time, meeting organizer, and meeting topic, according to data Lo shared with Krebs on Security.

Automated Zoom conference meeting finder 'zWarDial' discovers ~100 meetings per hour that aren't protected by passwords. The tool also has prompted Zoom to investigate whether its password-by-default approach might be malfunctioning https://t.co/dXNq6KUYb3pic.twitter.com/h0vB1Cp9Tb

— briankrebs (@briankrebs) April 2, 2020

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by fadrian on Saturday April 04, @05:01AM

    by fadrian (3194) on Saturday April 04, @05:01AM (#978965) Homepage

    Zoom sucks. Are you folks going to join the Zoombash on the green site, too? You must have shorts.

    That is all.
