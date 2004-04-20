Stories
Hubble Finds Best Evidence for Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole

posted by janrinok on Saturday April 04, @10:46PM
from the gotcha dept.
"exec" writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a black hole of an elusive class known as "intermediate-mass," which betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that passed too close.

Weighing in at about 50,000 times the mass of our Sun, the black hole is smaller than the supermassive black holes (at millions or billions of solar masses) that lie at the cores of large galaxies, but larger than stellar-mass black holes formed by the collapse of a massive star.

These so-called intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs) are a long-sought "missing link" in black hole evolution. Though there have been a few other IMBH candidates, researchers consider these new observations the strongest evidence yet for mid-sized black holes in the universe.

It took the combined power of two X-ray observatories and the keen vision of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope to nail down the cosmic beast.

"Intermediate-mass black holes are very elusive objects, and so it is critical to carefully consider and rule out alternative explanations for each candidate. That is what Hubble has allowed us to do for our candidate," said Dacheng Lin of the University of New Hampshire, principal investigator of the study. The results are published on March 31, 2020, in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Journal Reference:

Dacheng Lin, Jay Strader, Aaron J. Romanowsky, Jimmy A. Irwin, Olivier Godet, Didier Barret, Natalie A. Webb, Jeroen Homan, Ronald A. Remillard. Multiwavelength Follow-up of the Hyperluminous Intermediate-mass Black Hole Candidate 3XMM J215022.4−055108. The Astrophysical Journal, 2020; 892 (2): L25 DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ab745b

-- submitted from IRC

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 04, @11:15PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 04, @11:15PM (#979166)

    We're all dying down here, and instead of helping out by discovering an alien race who has a cure you're busy looking at things that can't be seen.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 04, @11:27PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 04, @11:27PM (#979173)

      Alien races have 5G mitigation technology?

