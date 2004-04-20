from the tell-us-your-stories dept.
'The phone slipped into the bath': Conference call tales:
"I was on a call last week and a colleague's half-naked boyfriend walked behind her," recalls communications consultant Jason Nisse.
His experience illustrates the pitfalls of videoconferencing, a technology that thousands of workers are getting used to as they attempt to work from home.
In one (genuine) email doing the rounds, a financial services worker is told: "Your screen is visible and we can all see you watching porn in between enquiries."
Teleconferencing apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet are reporting dramatic user increases.
For many of us, this means getting to grips with a whole new way of working. Line quality, technology problems and of course user ineptitude add kerfuffle to meetings. Making sure everyone understands how the technology works can save a huge amount of time when it comes to the meeting going live.
Some bosses have also realised that conference calls show just how meetings are populated with staff who don't really need to be there. Cutting down the number of people involved also cuts down on the amount of unwanted noise.
Heavy breathing, sniffing, coughing, dogs and doorbells can all be dispatched by shutting off the microphone with the mute button.
Even without video, conference calls can be revealing.
"I remember a client was on a call while in the bath, and you could hear splashing and the tap running. He then realised the microphone was on and the phone slipped into the bath. Gurgle gurgle gurgle. He jumped out the bath to get another phone, slid and fell down the stairs," recalls Neil Henderson from Zurich Insurance.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 05, @01:28AM (4 children)
The vast majority of meetings are just to stroke the boss's ego. It's obscene, really. Boss exposes his ego, strokes it, and tells us all how good it feels. Two to six sycophants ask the boss if they may stroke his ego for him. Boss leans back in his chair, and allows each in turn to stroke his ego.
Is teleconferencing any different?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @01:29AM
Yes, there is a time lag.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Sunday April 05, @01:59AM (2 children)
Your job must suck ass. In my job, we only have working meetings where stuff actually gets done.
How can people be such dumbasses on the phone? I always keep my phone muted when I'm not talking. I also don't take baths during meetings. What in the Hell is wrong with people? If they weren't in this lockdown, they would be AT work, and not taking a bath.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 05, @02:08AM
The job does suck a lot. We working people manage to get things done, in spite of management.
There is some small chance that things will improve though. The plant manager has been run off. That's a combination of his kissing the wrong asses, incompetence, and his ego stroking. If only about three more incompetents are run off, we could have a nice work environment.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday April 05, @02:22AM
What in the Hell is wrong with people? If they weren't in this lockdown, they would be AT work, and not taking a bath.
Yes, that is true, but they *aren't* at work, they're at home (and attending a phone meeting there), so their entire way of thinking has changed. Having to physically go to work is very different from working at home, in both good and bad ways. Speaking from personal experience, on the plus side you don't have the stress and aggravation of the commute by car, your kitchen is right there so you can easily make whatever food or drinks you're normally able to at home (which is usually different than what you can make at the office kitchen), you have your pets there, you don't have annoying coworkers coming to you in person and bothering you. On the minus side, it's much easier to be distracted because you don't have the physical separation of work and home, so it can be harder to stay focused, and also it can be harder to stop working and return to "free time". So some people will tend to blend the two, with some sometimes hilarious results.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 05, @01:58AM (4 children)
I don't even own a webcam (or whatever they call them these days). Played around with one back in the Windows 3.1 days (yes they had them for 3.1) and could not see the appeal. I value my privacy, and nobody would want to see my ugly face anyway. Fortunately I have not needed one yet.
Personally I find working at home has too many distractions, and consumer-grade internet service does not have the speed or reliability to always work from home. Of course, as the economy collapses, what do you think is going to happen to all this fancy high-tech infrastructure? It's not going to get better.
As I've pointed out before, all this forced teleworking is going to prove who can be outsourced to India and who can't.
It's funny, the local news stations have had most of their news anchors reporting from their homes using their own equipment. Obviously, it is all just for show, but it quickly become clear numerous reasons why they don't normally do that. Lag, low frame rate, echoes, bitting out, personal backgrounds, noise, and such.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Sunday April 05, @02:02AM (2 children)
Most laptops have them built-in these days, but that doesn't make them any less stupid.
Videoconferencing is stupid as Hell. Nobody needs to see anyone's face. If you have anything meaningful to present, it's a chart that can be shared without the need for a webcam.
People are idiots.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 05, @02:11AM (1 child)
A laptop camera can be "fixed" with a dremel, or a drill with a small drill bit.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Sunday April 05, @02:22AM
Or, somewhat less destructively, a small piece of electrical tape.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday April 05, @02:27AM
Yes, it's sort of for show, but when the administration is saying one thing and doing another [soylentnews.org] about physical distancing, while all the late-night *comedy* hosts are setting an example for their audiences by broadcasting from home (hopefully from webcams or the like), who do you think is really doing the bare minimum to represent what to take seriously, and who's treating it as a spectacle?
Too bad they don't bother to try to dress up at home for their show though -- that would convey a better sense of trustworthiness. That's what suits are for, right?
Plus, since a lot of India is also shut down, this can also prove who can be outsourced to India and which companies' services could possibly be eliminated entirely. And maybe this will improve consumer network infrastructure if enough people complain. We can dream, anyway.