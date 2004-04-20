from the do-what-I-mean-not-what-I-meant dept.
While this is quasi related to the recent Zoom article on SN, this is mostly about attempting to outlaw End To End Encryption.
From TechDirt:
Senator Blumenthal Is Super Mad That Zoom Isn't Actually Offering The End To End Encryption His Law Will Outlaw
Richard Blumenthal has been attacking internet services he doesn't understand since before he was even a US Senator. It has carried over into his job as a Senator, and was abundantly obvious in his role as a co-sponsor for FOSTA. His hatred of the internet was on clear display during a hearing over FOSTA in which he flat out said that if smaller internet companies couldn't put in place the kind of infrastructure required to comply with FOSTA, that they should go out of business. Blumenthal's latest ridiculous bit of legislation lose your Section 230 protections. And while Blumenthal likes to pretend that the EARN IT Act doesn't target encryption, he also lied about FOSTA and insisted it had no impact on CDA 230 (which it directly amended).
But Blumenthal has now taken his ridiculousness up a notch. Following the (legitimately concerning) reports that the suddenly incredibly popular videoconferencing software Zoom was not actually providing end-to-end encrypted video chats (despite its marketing claims), Blumenthal decided to step in and play the hero sending an angry letter to the company, while linking to the Intercept's original story about Zoom's misleading claims about encryption:
Millions of Americans are now using @zoom_us to attend school, seek medical help, & socialize with their friends. Privacy & cybersecurity risks shouldn't be added to their list of worries. I'm calling for answers from Zoom on how it handles our private data. https://t.co/CEg1P3T3S1 pic.twitter.com/Vl9XyvxZjb
— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 31, 2020
So outlaw end to end encryption. When a company pretends to offer end to end encryption, but actually doesn't, then feign outrage over the lack of privacy; the privacy you want to deny everyone with your own legislation.
Are you confused yet?
Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns-memo
[...] In an email dated March 28, SpaceX told employees that all access to Zoom had been disabled with immediate effect.
"We understand that many of us were using this tool for conferences and meeting support," SpaceX said in the message. "Please use email, text or phone as alternate means of communication."
[...] NASA, one of SpaceX's biggest customers, also prohibits its employees from using Zoom, said Stephanie Schierholz, a spokeswoman for the U.S. space agency.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston office on Monday issued a warning about Zoom, telling users not to make meetings on the site public or share links widely after it received two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as "zoombombing."
Also consider that one way to claim to have "end to end encryption" is to simply re-define the term. Zoom Meetings Aren't End-to-End Encrypted, Despite Misleading Marketing:
Zoom, the video conferencing service whose use has spiked amid the Covid-19 pandemic, claims to implement end-to-end encryption, widely understood as the most private form of internet communication, protecting conversations from all outside parties. In fact, Zoom is using its own definition of the term, one that lets Zoom itself access unencrypted video and audio from meetings.
With millions of people around the world working from home in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, business is booming for Zoom, bringing more attention on the company and its privacy practices, including a policy, later updated, that seemed to give the company permission to mine messages and files shared during meetings for the purpose of ad targeting.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Sunday April 05, @06:25AM
(Betteridge here)
NO!!!
He is a Senator - and you expect common sense? Its not going to happen.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 05, @06:31AM
Blumenthal is a usefull idiot, or tool. Like any other useful idiot, it is up to the craftsman how the tool will be used. Blumenthal's masters tell him what he needs to hear, to pass legislation that his masters want. The ZOOM incident won't educate Blumenthal, at all. Instead, ZOOM will be the "example" needed to increase regulation on encryption, and companies that pretend to offer encryption. And, that will give congress and the senate a foot in the door when decreeing that all encryption must have back doors available for the government and it's "intelligence" agencies, not to mention law enforcement.
It all makes a warped kind of sense if you can put yourself into a role playing mode. In that role, your major goal must be to accrue power to yourself, and to your allies. Other goals may be useful, or desirable, in reaching that real goal of wielding power, but always, everything must contribute to that power goal.
And, please don't allow Blumenthal off the hook due to age. I'm an old bastard, and I understand a lot of tech crap. People 20, and 30 years my senior actually gave us the internet we know today. Blumenthal obviously had access to advanced education. He makes my business and yours HIS business. There is no excuse for ignorance on his part.
Long story short, he's just another whore in an office, selling his vote to the highest bidders. His masters have told him what is important, end of story.
Joe and Gretchen?
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Sunday April 05, @06:41AM
It's the ol'
