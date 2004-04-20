from the not-enough-fiber-in-their-diet dept.
Frontier prepares for bankruptcy, regrets failure to install enough fiber:
As Frontier Communications moves closer to an expected bankruptcy filing, the ISP told investors that its troubles stem largely from its failure to invest properly in upgrading DSL to fiber broadband.
The presentation for investors, which is included in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, said that "significant under-investment in fiber deployment and limited enterprise product offerings have created headwinds that the company is repositioning itself to reverse." Much of Frontier's fiber deployment was actually installed by Verizon before Verizon sold some of its operations to Frontier.
About 51 percent of Frontier revenue comes directly from residential consumers, with the rest mostly from wholesale and business customers. Frontier said the residential segment that provides most of its revenue "has the highest monthly churn," meaning that customers are leaving the company in large numbers. DSL-customer losses are expected to increase, Frontier said.
[...] In addition to not deploying enough fiber, Frontier has done a poor job maintaining its copper phone and broadband network. Investigations and complaints of chronic outages in New York, Minnesota, Ohio, and West Virginia have helped reveal the ISP's shortcomings.
Frontier’s Inner Secrets Revealed: ‘We Underinvested for Years’:
Communications has revealed to investors what many probably realized long ago — the independent phone company chronically underinvested in network upgrades and repairs for years, giving customers an excuse to switch providers.
[...] Frontier customers are disconnecting the company’s low-speed DSL service in growing numbers, usually leaving for its biggest residential competitor: Charter Spectrum. Frontier remains saddled with a massive and rapidly deteriorating copper wire network. The company disclosed that 79% of its footprint is still served with copper-based DSL. Only 21% of Frontier’s service area is served by fiber optics, after more than a decade of promised upgrades. Frontier’s own numbers prove that where the company still relies on selling DSL, it is losing ground fast. Only its fiber service areas stand a chance.
Previously:
(2020-01-23) CenturyLink, Frontier Took FCC Cash, Failed to Deploy All Required Broadband
(2020-01-21) Frontier, an ISP in 29 States, Plans to File for Bankruptcy
(2020-01-08) US Finally Prohibits ISPs from Charging for Routers they Don't Provide
Related Stories
US finally prohibits ISPs from charging for routers they don't provide:
Even by the low customer-service standards of the cable and telecom industries, requiring customers to pay a monthly fee for equipment they own is pretty rude. But that's exactly what Frontier Communications does to its customers, as we wrote in July 2019. Frontier customers who use routers they own themselves must still pay Frontier $10 a month in a "Wi-Fi Router" fee, even if the router they use is fully compatible with the service and requires no additional work on Frontier's part.
As Frontier's website says, its customers are forced to pay "a monthly lease fee for your Frontier router or modem—whether you use it or not." That statement makes it sound like Frontier automatically provides the device to all customers—but the customer in Texas we wrote about never received a router from Frontier and was still required to pay the fee.
In mid-2020, Frontier should be forced to change its ways. A US government spending bill approved by Congress and signed by President Trump last month includes new requirements for television and broadband providers.
A new "consumer right to accurate equipment charges" prohibits the companies from charging customers for "covered equipment provided by the consumer." Covered equipment is defined as "equipment (such as a router) employed on the premises of a person... to provide [TV service] or to provide fixed broadband Internet access service."
The companies may not charge rental or lease fees in cases when "the provider has not provided the equipment to the consumer; or the consumer has returned the equipment to the provider."
The new law is an update to the Communications Act and is scheduled to apply six months after passage, which would be June 20. The law gives the Federal Communications Commission an option to extend the deadline by six months if the FCC "finds that good cause exists for such an additional extension." As we've previously written, the FCC hasn't done much of anything to protect customers from bogus rental fees.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Frontier Communications is planning to file for bankruptcy within two months, Bloomberg reported last week.
The telco "is asking creditors to help craft a turnaround deal that includes filing for bankruptcy by the middle of March, according to people with knowledge of the matter," Bloomberg wrote.
Frontier CEO Bernie Han and other company executives "met with creditors and advisers Thursday and told them the company wants to negotiate a pre-packaged agreement before $356 million of debt payments come due March 15," the report said. The move would likely involve Chapter 11 bankruptcy to let Frontier "keep operating without interruption of telephone and broadband service to its customers."
Frontier reported having $16.3 billion in long-term debt as of September 30, 2019.
-- submitted from IRC
CenturyLink, Frontier Took FCC Cash, Failed to Deploy All Required Broadband:
CenturyLink and Frontier Communications have apparently failed to meet broadband-deployment requirements in numerous states where they are receiving government funding to expand their networks in rural areas.
[...]Under program rules, the ISPs were required to bring Internet access to 80 percent of funded locations by the end of 2019 and must hit 100 percent by the end of 2020. While CenturyLink and Frontier apparently failed to hit the 80 percent requirement in a bunch of states, they could meet the final goal in time if they ramp up construction.
[...]The Connect America Fund, like the FCC's other universal-service programs, is paid for by Americans through fees on their phone bills.
As we wrote Monday, Frontier is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy within two months.
[...]After reviewing and validating the data, Frontier and CenturyLink are scheduled to provide the FCC with final numbers by March 1.
Both Frontier and CenturyLink have histories of mistreating customers. Frontier's frequent outages and long repair times triggered an investigation and settlement in Minnesota, and New York state officials are also investigating Frontier.
[...]In December, CenturyLink agreed to pay a $6.1 million penalty after Washington state regulators found that the company failed to disclose fees that raised actual prices well above advertised rates. CenturyLink was also forced to stop charging an "Internet Cost Recovery Fee" in the state. The company still faces a class-action lawsuit involving customers from multiple states alleging billing fraud.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 05, @10:30AM (1 child)
Invest in fiber, now, while you still have the chance. We, the American customers, won't hesitate to abandon your dumb asses when someone else offers us genuine broadband internet. You should be maintaining copper, only as a stopgap for putting in fiber, nationwide, right on out to the infamous "last mile". Better yet, start with all those "last miles", and work backward to connect us to the backbone.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Sunday April 05, @10:51AM
Not really. Business schools train their students hard in how to profit off of a bankruptcy, and to keep two sets of books. I bet if you were ever to get hold of the real set of books, not the ones they show the government, they would show that Frontier Communications was carefully looted and set on a trajectory where bankruptcy was the only outcome. In the same bet, I suppose that the MBAs who did the looting are the same that are going to make bank on it going under.
The worst part is that the taxpayers already bought national high speed Internet through over $400 billion in subsidies over many years. The bill is paid, the infastructure was never delivered. Now, that money, like the cargo planes full of paletts of $100 dollar bills sent to Iraq, has just up and vanished. The difference here is that because we are not talking about cash there is a paper trail that authorities could follow if they so desired. They haven't so desired yet, and probably never will.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.