New York Finally Legalizes Electric Bikes and Scooters

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 05, @12:46PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
New York finally legalizes electric bikes and scooters:

New York's status as a stubborn holdout against electric bikes and scooters appears to finally be over. Included in the state's tentative budget agreement reached on April 1st is a provision that would legalize throttle-based bikes and scooters, which would effectively end the City of New York's unfair and frustratingly long-running crackdown on immigrant delivery workers.

The budget language almost exactly mirrors a bill that passed the New York State Legislature last year but was inexplicably vetoed at the last minute by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It changes state law to legalize e-bikes and scooters but would give localities the ability to decide for themselves how to regulate the vehicles. Throttle-based e-bikes favored by delivery workers would be legal, and dockless scooter services like Bird and Lime would need to be permitted by municipalities before launching. Scooters would stay illegal in Manhattan, though the city could eventually overrule that provision.

It's undoubtedly a huge win for delivery workers and immigrant rights groups

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday April 05, @01:02PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday April 05, @01:02PM (#979362) Journal

    The budget language would create three classes of e-bikes: Class 1 is pedal-assisted with no throttle; Class 2 is throttle-assisted with a maximum speed of 20 mph; and Class 3 is throttle-powered with a maximum speed of 25 mph.

    Try going downhill.

    The question is whether scooter startups will still be around to take advantage of the newly legal New York market. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cash-strapped scooter companies to make some hard decisions. Many have pulled their scooters from the streets in accordance with city “shelter-in-place” rules. Bird laid off around 30 percent of its employees, and Lime is reportedly also considering layoffs.

    E-bike sales have been growing as people living under shelter-in-place rules are rethinking their personal transportation habits or seeking ways to socially distance without driving.

    The roads must be relatively barren, right? Time to scoot on out and get the virus.

