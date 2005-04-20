from the digital-is-forever dept.
Amazon executives privately insulted a warehouse worker, then attacked him on Twitter:
After firing Chris Smalls, who helped organize a warehouse worker strike at Amazon's Staten Island, New York facility over novel coronavirus safety, Amazon executives publicly attacked him on Twitter. Now we might know why. Leaked meeting notes obtained by Vice Newslay out a plan for executives to smear Smalls and make him the focus of the company's effort to discredit a growing labor movement inside the company.
"He's not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we're trying to protect workers," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's general counsel, in the meeting notes, which Vice News reports were forwarded throughout the company.
"We should spend the first part of our response strongly laying out the case for why the organizer's conduct was immoral, unacceptable, and arguably illegal, in detail, and only then follow with our usual talking points about worker safety," Zapolsky continued. "Make him the most interesting part of the story, and if possible make him the face of the entire union/organizing movement."
Zapolsky confirmed the authenticity of the memo by explaining his comments: "I let my emotions draft my words and get the better of me," he said in a statement given to the The Verge.But instead of apologizing for denigrating Smalls, he continued to attack him using the same strategy outlined in his memo. "I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by repeatedly returning to the premises after having been warned to quarantine himself after exposure to virus Covid-19," Zapolsky said.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company could not confirm or comment on the authenticity of any email or memo from Zapolsky.
Smalls helped organize the warehouse walkout that took place on Monday to protest the company's handling of COVID-19. Smalls and other workers were upset at how Amazon has been dealing with unsanitary warehouse working conditions in the event a worker is diagnosed with the illness.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 06, @02:44AM (1 child)
Conspiracies don't exist.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 06, @02:49AM
What's remarkable is that execs at a company that lives on the Web with trackable, traceable, discoverable everything would think that it's O.K. to discuss something like this anywhere but in a closed door office, with a sufficient outside white noise to mask their conversation.
Of course this kind of thing goes on all the time, the people that do it usually aren't arrogant (or careless) enough to not care who finds out.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday April 06, @02:46AM (1 child)
If its the story I think it is (can't be bothered to read the article) then the guy was on paid leave to self quarantine. But he decided to go to a meeting. He got fired for violating quarantine orders (which IMHO he should have been), not for trying to organize workers.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 06, @02:52AM
Facts, you're boring us with facts? (that's the outside story I read as well...) This isn't about whether or not the guy deserved what he got, it's about the handling of it: "we've got a lameo leading a protest and he can't present himself even as well as Donald Trump with a teleprompter, blow it public and make him look the fool." Because, if the guy could argue his way out of a paper bag, or present on camera with some charisma, Amazon would likely have tried to handle it differently (hush him up with "compensation" or maybe meeting some of his demands, I would guess...)