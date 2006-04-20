from the big-cobalt dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The governor of New Jersey has asked COBOL-capable coders to volunteer their skills as the State’s mainframe computers have struggled to cope with a surge of requests for benefits to help citizens through the coronavirus crisis.
COBOL - common business-oriented language - was first introduced in the early 1960s and achieved the then-important trick of offering programmers a language that could work across multiple manufacturers' proprietary computers.
[...] In his daily press briefing on April 4th, governor Phil Murphy said: “In our list of volunteers not only do we need health care workers but given the legacy systems we should add a page for cobalt [sic] computer skills, because that's what we're dealing with in these legacies.”
[...] It appears that New Jersey needs COBOL coders because its benefits system has choked on a surge of requests for unemployment payments.
[...] [C]ommissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Robert Asaro-Angelo explained that his agency has experienced a 1600 percent increase in its usual volume of requests for assistance.
[...] At Governor Murphy’s April 2nd briefing he said: “This morning the Department of Labor reported that over the past week more than 206,000 new claims for unemployment were filed, meaning that in just the past two weeks alone more than 362,000 residents have filed for unemployment. “
Does anybody know where he could find someone looking for work?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @12:05AM
Not with these magical fingers.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @12:09AM
They want a volunteer?
I'd do it, but not for free and considering most people with these skills are dropping like flies being in the highest risk group and all, they better pay really, really well.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @12:09AM
I can see how the software might be a problem if they've hit some kind of integer limit, but I doubt 2 billion people have applied for unemployment, or that the system was only designed to accommodate 32768 applicants or some such. Maybe there's some cockamamie code in there that only accepts a certain number on a given day, but this sounds more like a scaling problem having to do with hardware, or bandwidth or something. Was this just people grasping at straws and bubbling that up to the governor, or perhaps somebody can clue me in to the scaling problems that would have to be resolved in software.
If it's just a matter of the system having a maximum throughput per hour, why not just hire data entry clerks and work 3 shifts 7 days a week? As an added bonus, the clerks wouldn't have to apply for unemployment.
Anyway, whether it's a coding problem, a hardware problem, or something you prefer to solve by failing over to paper for a while, PAY THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY DESERVE, sheesh. Why should highly valued professionals have to bail them out for nothing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @12:12AM
I'm at a major university in CA. Everyone is highly paid with fancy titles.... but nobody can do anything. They need everything done for them - volunteers (aka low paid grad students) required to figure out how to do things, come up with fresh ideas and then write it up in suitable form for 5 Professors to add them name on to get credit and get promoted to Senior Vice Leadership Provost Executive Director Chairman Officer.