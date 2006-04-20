from the poetic-justice dept.
'Scared to Death' by Arbitration: Companies Drowning in Their Own System
Lawyers and a Silicon Valley start-up have found ways to flood the system with claims, so companies are looking to thwart a process they created.
Teel Lidow couldn't quite believe the numbers. Over the past few years, the nation's largest telecom companies, like Comcast and AT&T, have had a combined 330 million customers. Yet annually an average of just 30 people took the companies to arbitration, the forum where millions of Americans are forced to hash out legal disputes with corporations.
Mr. Lidow, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur with a law degree, figured there had to be more people upset with their cable companies. He was right. Within a few months, Mr. Lidow found more than 1,000 people interested in filing arbitration claims against the industry.
About the same time last year, Travis Lenkner and his law partners at the firm Keller Lenkner had a similar realization. Arbitration clauses bar employees at many companies from joining together to mount class-action lawsuits. But what would happen, the lawyers wondered, if those workers started filing tens of thousands of arbitration claims all at once? Many companies, it turns out, can't handle the caseload.
Hit with about 2,250 claims in one day last summer, for example, the delivery company DoorDash was "scared to death" by the onslaught, according to internal documents unsealed in February in federal court in California.
[ . . . . ] But a federal judge in San Francisco wasn't willing to go along with it. The judge, William Alsup, ordered DoorDash in February to proceed with the American Arbitration Association cases and pay the fees.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for DoorDash said the company "believes that arbitration is an efficient and fair way to resolve disputes."
But in a hearing, Judge Alsup questioned whether the company and its lawyers really believed that.
"Your law firm and all the defense law firms have tried for 30 years to keep plaintiffs out of court," the judge told lawyers for Gibson Dunn late last year. "And so finally someone says, 'OK, we'll take you to arbitration,' and suddenly it's not in your interest anymore. Now you're wiggling around, trying to find some way to squirm out of your agreement."
"There is a lot of poetic justice here," the judge added.
Ah! Gotta love judge Alsup. Back in SCO vs Novell, and in Oracle vs Google. Now this.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday April 07, @03:59AM (1 child)
If a system gets greedy like this, it's only fitting to force-feed it until it explodes like the wafer-thin-mint guy. I *love* this. Forced arbitration is an end-run around the law and the Constitution. Crapflood it and break it from the inside.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 07, @04:38AM
Here, we agree. The whole arbitration process is designed to bring cases before judges (or arbitors) sympathetic to the business, and not the consumer. It's bad enough when corporations stipulate that law cases are to be heard in a jurisdiction of their choosing. If you live in Backwoods, Nowhere, and you have a case, you must travel to whichever state the corporate has stipulated? Nonsense. Any legal case should fall under the jurisdiction of the customer's home court - which may or may not look favorably at the "home team".
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @04:14AM
I'm generally happy with the NY Times, but in this case all the cites in tfa point to NY Times stories. Isn't anyone else covering this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @04:31AM
The Hacker News thread has some interesting tidbits in it: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=22798118 [ycombinator.com]
One being that the company must pay the arbitration fee if you file, and if the company refuses, they are in breech of the contract, which frees you up to now actually sue them in court.
The other good thing about this method, and it *really* needs to be used much more frequently against all these companies stuffing their "user agreement" with mandatory arbitration clauses, is that it exposes them to just the issues that class action lawsuits were meant to avoid, death by a thousand legal actions.
But, these companies stuffed in mandatory arbitration clauses because they wanted to avoid class-action lawsuits. So they are getting their just rewards.
This might just be the beginning of the downfall of the mandatory arbitration clause.